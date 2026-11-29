NASHVILLE—If there was any doubt that Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea is willing to make significant changes to his program and its personnel following Vanderbilt’s 4-8 finish to the 2026 season, he cleared that up on the podium Saturday night.

Lea called Vanderbilt’s 2026 season frustrating and disappointing before taking a question directly asking how aggressive he plans to be this offseason as he tries to steer the program back in the right direction.

The answer to that? As aggressive as he needs to be to get Vanderbilt back to its winning ways.

“I think there’s enough there in terms of the evidence to say that we really need to take a step back here and examine where we’re doing,” Lea said postgame. “I’m here to win and the mission is winning and so I’ll be as aggressive as I feel like the mission demands. We’ll scrutinize everything. I mean, I’m not gonna leave a stone unturned.”

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea walks off the field after the loss to Tennessee during an NCAA college football game on Nov. 28, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lea declared that the things he believes in won’t change as a result of his underwhelming sixth season as Vanderbilt’s head coach, but he knows that he has to modify the process he leans on as a result. Lea likely won’t quite make as many sweeping changes to the program as he did following Vanderbilt’s disastrous 2023 season–when he let go of both coordinators, changed the program’s playing style and underwent a complete roster turnover–but he isn’t willing to run it back like he did following the 2022 season.

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He has declared for years that he wants to run to win. His team’s biggest weakness was its ground game. He’s always thought his program had to win in the margins to win in the SEC. It was one of the most-penalized team in the country and turned it over too much to win. It was supposed to fight for every blade of grass, but its defense could rarely perform like the sum of its parts indicated. Lea has worked to build the program on a certain humility that allows it to believe that it will never enter a game that it can’t win, but also won’t enter a game it can’t lose. He often lamented his team’s posture of entitlement.

That all appeared to frustrate Lea all season, thus his aptitude for change isn’t all that surprising.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea consoles defensive end Brian Allen (10) after the team’s loss to Tennessee in an SEC college football game at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The indication is that Vanderbilt’s offensive staff in particular, which Lea was subtly critical of in press conferences all season, isn't likely to stay the same as it was this season and that a few familiar faces–including starters–are at risk of being cap cuts before the transfer portal’s opening. Its defensive staff could change, as well.

In any case, it appears as if Lea isn’t standing pat following a season that he believes necessitates change. Perhaps it won’t be a full reinvention, but there will be less familiar faces on the field in Vanderbilt’s first spring practice than there were a year ago. On the roster and the coaching staff.

“That's tactics, personnel, the technical play, all of it I think needs to be scrutinized,” Lea said. “Some of it we're going to come out and say ‘we're on the right track, and some of it we’ll say ‘there needs to be a change here.’ Those decisions fall on me and I'm excited for that part of it. I've got a lot of hope for where we're headed and I've got a lot of belief where we're headed, and I need some time just to kind of digest and really take a look at the full scope of the experience, but to get back to work and to aim for more. To have a quarterback, you believe in, all those things are positive. And so I'm looking forward to the next steps”

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