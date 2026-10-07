Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

The last time the Ole Miss Rebels took the field, they lost to the Florida Gators, dropping them to No. 9 in the country in the latest AP Poll.

After a bye in Week 5, the Rebels and Trinidad Chambliss are back in action on Saturday in an SEC clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Vandy is 3-2 this season, but it has yet to win a game in SEC action, losing by six points to Auburn and 24 points to Georgia in the last two weeks. So, even though the Commodores are at home, they find themselves as double-digit underdogs against an Ole Miss team that made a deep run in the College Football Playoff last season.

Chambliss remains on the short list of Heisman candidates , Ole Miss’ win over LSU has certainly given it a chance to make the College Football Playoff again this season. The Rebels have a tough schedule ahead after this matchup, as they still play Missouri, Texas, Georgia and Mississippi State (all ranked) in 2026.

Can they take care of business on the road on Saturday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this SEC showdown in Week 6.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss -10 (-105)

Vanderbilt +10 (-115)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -360

Vanderbilt: +285

Total

58.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: FirstBank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Ole Miss record: 3-1

Vanderbilt record: 3-2

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Key Player to Watch

Trinidad Chambliss, Quarterback, Ole Miss

Senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss finished Week 4 against Florida with 298 passing yards, one score, one pick and seven carries for 44 yards and two scores.

He still has impressive season-long numbers, which has kept him at +1500 to win the Heisman, even though the team is 3-1. Chambliss has 1,222 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three picks to go with four rushing scores. The loss to Florida could come back to bite Ole Miss and Chambliss when it comes to the College Football Playoff, but Week 6 is a great spot to bounce back.

The Vanderbilt defense is just 72nd in the country in adjusted EPA/Play, allowing over 20 points in four straight games. That’s a good sign for a high-powered Ole Miss attack, even on the road.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have struggled on defense so far this season, as Ole Miss ranks 106th in the country in adjusted EPA/Play on that side of the ball and 92nd in defensive success rate.

Ole Miss has allowed 24 or more points in three of its four games this season, including 52 points in the loss to Florida in Week 4.

While I don’t expect the Vanderbilt offense to have that much success against the Rebels, it does rank 57th in the country in adjusted EPA/Play. If Vandy is able to run the ball (3.7 yards per carry this season) against Ole Miss (111th in EPA/Rush), it should at least crack 20 points on Saturday.

I still expect Chambliss and the Rebels to win this game, but they’re pretty rough against the spread (1-3) so far this season.

I’d much rather fade these two defenses, especially since Vandy is at home.

Pick: OVER 58.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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