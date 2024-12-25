Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Commodores Head Coach Shares Thoughts on Diego Pavia's Return

The Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea sounds over the moon that Diego Pavia is returning for another season.

Dylan Sanders

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea walks the line during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After finding out that quarterback Diego Pavia would be coming back for another season, Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea was so excited that he gave his star player a kiss on the side of the head.

Pavia recently came out on top in a lawsuit against the NCAA that granted him one more year for the Commodores.

Obviously, the vibes around the program are through the roof. In a press conference ahead of the Birmingham Bowl, Lea gave his very happy thoughts about Pavia returning.

"I'm happy for him. I'm happy for our sport, too. I think college football is better with guys like Diego playing as long as they can possibly play," said Lea.

Pavia has clearly made a local impact with the program reaching new heights in terms of popularity, but he has also changed the precedent for all of collegiate sports.

"I think he has been inspirational to so many people at Vanderbilt, so many people in the Nashville community. But, I also think he has been inspirational to a lot of people across the country, and it's a testament to the platform that the Commodores and Nashville provide our student-athletes. When you have someone special like Diego as a part of your program, you want to hang on to him again as long as you can," the coach continued.

The former New Mexico State Aggies standout staying in college for one more season is a huge deal for everyone involved.

Pavia was a second-team All SEC quarterback this past season and was also awarded the SEC Newcomer of the Year award.

He was one of the main reasons that Vanderbilt was able to pick up a program-defining win over the Alabama Crimson Tide and stay competitive in many others.

The senior completed 59.2% of his passes for 2,133 yards with 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions in 2024. He also continued to hurt defenses on the ground with 716 yards and six more scores.

It is not hard to understand why Lea is so excited that he is coming back. Getting top-end quarterback talent to come to the Commodores hasn't exactly been easy, putting off the search for another year is a blessing.

Pavia already lead Vanderbilt to their first bowl game since 2018 and first AP Top 25 ranking since 2013. Perhaps he can continue to build upon his impressive first year in the SEC with an even better season next time around.

