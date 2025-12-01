Six Commodores Commits Closing in on State Titles
As the early signing period draws closer, so does the end of high school playoff football. Several Vanderbilt commits are suiting up this week for a chance to take home the ultimate goal of a state championship, while one is still looking to book his ticket to the title game.
Take a look at how these six Commodores commits have helped keep their teams alive throughout the postseason, and learn which player is still fighting for a berth in the championship.
3-Star ATH Daniel Vollmer - St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Last Game (11/28) - St. Xavier (11-2) 21, Middletown (11-3) 6
Vollmer has been nothing short of sensational throughout his senior season thus far, culminating in a state title game appearance for his team. The St. Xavier Bombers are set to face off against undefeated Olentangy Orange High School from Lewis Center, Ohio on December 5 for a chance at the championship trophy.
The 3-star athlete has spent time on both sides of the ball through St. Xavier's 13 games, compiling nearly 1,000 all purpose yards with 11 total touchdowns, as well as 26 tackles, 4.5 TFL's and 3.5 sacks. He's been one of the most consistent performers in the Commodores' 2026 class, and is likely to continue that trend throughout the final game of the season.
4-Star RB Evan Hampton - Owensboro High School (Owensboro, Kentucky)
Last Game (11/28) - Owensboro (12-2) 49, Woodford County (12-2) 6
Another dominant performer from the Commodores' 2026 recruiting class, Hampton, put together his second 200 plus yard rushing performance in a row, helping his team absolutely decimate their opponent Woodford County, 49-6.
The future Commodores back finished the game with a mere eight carries, but managed to rack up 266 yards and three touchdowns -- an average of over 30 yards per rush. Hampton and the Owensboro Red Devils are set to face off against 12-2 Pulaski County on December 5 for the Kentucky 5A State Championship.
DL Nate Fleming - Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tennessee)
Last Game (11/21) - BGA (12-1) 49, Boyd-Buchanan (11-1) 3
Former Columbia commit Nate Fleming has helped Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee to a truly impressive season, and now has his team ready for a chance at the state title. The 6-foot-3, 260 lb. prospect has helped BGA to a 12-1 record with the only loss coming to the team they will now face off against in the championship game, Franklin Road Academy.
Coincidentally, Franklin Road also features a Commodores commit, 4-Star linebacker Omarii Sanders, who became the latest member of Vanderbilt's 2027 class when he made his announcement on November 29.
The game between the two future Vanderbilt stars is scheduled for December 4 at 11:00 a.m. CST.
3-Star CB Mason Lewis - Basha High School (Chandler, Arizona)
Last Game (11/29) - Basha (11-1) 19, Liberty (10-2) 16
Lewis and the Basha Bears are set to take on 10-2 Chandler High School on December 6 for a chance at the Arizona Open Division Championship. The recent Commodores commit has helped his team to an impressive 11-1 record this season, and has been a constant headache for opposing quarterbacks throughout the season.
In Basha's semifinal matchup against Liberty High School, the 3-Star prospect finished with three tackles, a PBU and was responsible for a blocked punt.
2027 4-Star LB Omarii Sanders - Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, Tennessee)
Last Game (11/21) - Franklin Road (11-1) 49, Lausanne Collegiate (8-4) 21
The latest member of Vanderbilt's 2027 class, Sanders has been one of the most dominant players in all of the state of Tennessee this fall. He's helped Franklin Road to a 11-1 record so far, and will face off against the aforementioned Fleming for a chance at the state title on December 4.
3-Star CB Jeremy Garner - Iowa Colony High School (Rosharon, Texas)
Last Game (11/28) - Iowa Colony (12-1) 31, Brenham (11-2) 30
The final member of the list, Garner has not quite reached the state title game, but is in the Texas 5A Division 2 quarterfinals, and will take on 13-0 Randle High School on December 5 for a chance to advance further.
In 10 appearances this season for Iowa Colony, the 3-Star prospect has compiled 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL's, five pass deflections and two interceptions.