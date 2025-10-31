Vanderbilt Flips 3-Star Prospect from San Diego State
Vanderbilt's recruiting hot streak continued this week as the Commodores' added yet another flip to the 2026 class.
3-Star cornerback Jeremy Garner II, who had been committed to San Diego State since June of this year, officially flipped his commitment to Vanderbilt on Friday, October 31.
Hailing from Iowa Colony High School in Texas, the 5-foot-10, 150 lb. prospect is ranked as the No. 197 cornerback in the nation and the No. 297 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He is the fourth prospect to flip his commitment to the Commodores in the 2026 cycle, joining Evan Hampton, Nate Fleming and Cameron Stepp. Vanderbilt is also working to potentially flip 5-Star quarterback Jared Curtis after hosting the Georgia commit for a visit during the Missouri game.
As a junior in 2024 for Iowa Colony, Garner compiled 44 tackles with five interceptions, as well as three fumble recoveries, one of which he took back for a touchdown. He helped his team to a 12-2 overall record and berth in the state quarterfinal playoffs.
This season, he's helped the Pioneers to a 7-1 record through eight games and has 14 tackles, 2.0 TFL's and two pass deflections. He's also compiled just over 450 all purpose yards between his time as a return specialist and at wide receiver.
Though he is a bit undersized currently, Garner is an impressive athlete with great coverage skills. He also suits up for his high school's track and field team wher he posted an eye popping 100 meter time of 10.9 seconds, according to MileSplit.
With now 24 commitments in the class, a third of which have come in the last month alone, Vanderbilt has surpassed Alabama (23) and is tied with Tennessee for the third most commitments in the SEC.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)
- Mason Lewis, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Committed 10/27/2025)
- CB Jeremy Garner II, 5-foot-10, 150 lbs. - Iowa Colony, Texas (Committed 10/31/2025)