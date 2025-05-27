Vanderbilt Extends Scholarship Offer to 3-Star RB Will Rajecki
As the Commodores close on a strong month that featured back-to-back commitments from Daryl Campbell and Kahden Smith, Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have extended another offer to a talented 2026 running back from the Peach state.
Will Rajecki from Sequoyah High School in Canton, Georgia took to social media on Monday to share the news of his latest scholarship offer.
Rated as a 3-Star prospect by Rivals, Rajecki is a bit of an under the radar talent in the 2026 class. He stands at 5-foot-11, 200 lbs., giving him good size for a college back, but lacks some of the top end speed and athleticism of some of the premier names in the class.
Despite this, Rajecki was extremely effective for the Sequoyah Chiefs in 2024 as a junior. He rushed for over 1,500 yards with 21 touchdowns and was also a threat out of the backfield with 38 receptions for just under 600 yards and five more scores.
While he is not one of the most sought after names in the class, Rajecki still holds over 20 scholarship offers, many of which are from power four programs. He is a versatile prospect that has shown the ability to handle the duties of a modern day running back and will likely continue to do so throughout his senior season.
As of now, Vanderbilt holds eight commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and is expected to welcome many official visitors this weekend and all throughout the summer. While the Commodores have gotten off to a slightly slower start, Clark Lea and his staff look to be in a strong position to make a leap up recruiting boards.
Official Visitors this Weekend (May 30- June 2)
- 4-Star CB Caden Harris - Committed to Vanderbilt on 04/29/2025
- 3-Star DL Cameron McHaney
- 3-Star CB Victor Lincoln - Committed to Oklahoma State on 04/28/2025
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)