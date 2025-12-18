Jared Curtis Named Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year
5-Star Vanderbilt quarterback signee Jared Curtis earned some impressive honors this week, being named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Tennessee. The former Georgia commit turned Commodores signee put together a truly incredible senior season for Nashville Christian High School, leading his team to a 12-1 record and a victory in the state title game.
Through the Eagles' 13 games, Curtis completed over 65 percent of his passes for 1,863 yards with 31 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also added 536 yards on the ground with 10 more scores.
Arguably his best game of the season came in October against Tyner Academy. In a 49-42 shootout, Curtis threw for over 300 yards with four touchdowns and guided his team to victory. Curtis had multiple performances this season with four or more touchdown passses, but this was his only game in which he surpassed the 300 yard mark.
Take a look at one of his best plays from that October matchup below. Curtis rolls out to his left and sheds a defender before directing traffic in the endzone and delivering a strike to his receiver for a score.
While that is a mere glimpse of his full range of skills, it perfectly encapsulates what he can bring to the Commodores' offense. Curtis' ability to improvise and keep his eyes downfield while maintaining pinpoint accuracy on his throws is something that very few quarterbacks can do.
While he has yet to officially earn the starting job, let alone even compete, the 6-foot-4, 225 lb. Nashville native looks to have a favorable path to playing time with the recent transfer of quarterbacks Drew Dickey and Jeremy St-Hilaire.
While neither player saw much time in 2025 as junior Blake Berlowitz served as Diego Pavia's primary backup, the transfer of Dickey and St-Hilaire certainly opens the door for Curtis to step in and compete as soon as he arrives on campus.
The Commodores are welcoming an impressive 2026 recruiting class, and while the 5-Star signal caller is certainly the headliner, the Commodores have added some talented offensive weapons to pair alongside him.
2026 Vanderbilt Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)
- Mason Lewis, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Committed 10/27/2025)
- CB Jeremy Garner II, 5-foot-10, 150 lbs. - Iowa Colony, Texas (Committed 10/31/2025)
- LB Kene Obi, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Gates Mills, Ohio (Committed 12/02/2025)
- QB Jared Curtis, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 12/02/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 12/03/2025)
