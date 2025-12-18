Jared Curtis Named Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year

5-Star Vanderbilt quarterback signee Jared Curtis earned some impressive honors this week, being named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Tennessee. The former Georgia commit turned Commodores signee put together a truly incredible senior season for Nashville Christian High School, leading his team to a 12-1 record and a victory in the state title game.

Through the Eagles' 13 games, Curtis completed over 65 percent of his passes for 1,863 yards with 31 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also added 536 yards on the ground with 10 more scores.

Congratulations to Jared Curtis — named Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year for the second year in a row.



2025 stats:

1,863 passing yards | 31 TDs

536 rushing yards | 10 TDs



Proud of your leadership and excellence. pic.twitter.com/d5tYkq5OQk — Nashville Christian Athletics (@_NCSathletics) December 17, 2025

Arguably his best game of the season came in October against Tyner Academy. In a 49-42 shootout, Curtis threw for over 300 yards with four touchdowns and guided his team to victory. Curtis had multiple performances this season with four or more touchdown passses, but this was his only game in which he surpassed the 300 yard mark.

Take a look at one of his best plays from that October matchup below. Curtis rolls out to his left and sheds a defender before directing traffic in the endzone and delivering a strike to his receiver for a score.

Good lord.



Just enjoy this stiff-arm + laser beam combo from #GoDawgs commit Jared Curtis (@Jaredcurtis37).



NCS 35, Tyner 20 / 0:31 2Q pic.twitter.com/IRfsqnXaJs — Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 11, 2025

While that is a mere glimpse of his full range of skills, it perfectly encapsulates what he can bring to the Commodores' offense. Curtis' ability to improvise and keep his eyes downfield while maintaining pinpoint accuracy on his throws is something that very few quarterbacks can do.

While he has yet to officially earn the starting job, let alone even compete, the 6-foot-4, 225 lb. Nashville native looks to have a favorable path to playing time with the recent transfer of quarterbacks Drew Dickey and Jeremy St-Hilaire.

While neither player saw much time in 2025 as junior Blake Berlowitz served as Diego Pavia's primary backup, the transfer of Dickey and St-Hilaire certainly opens the door for Curtis to step in and compete as soon as he arrives on campus.

The Commodores are welcoming an impressive 2026 recruiting class, and while the 5-Star signal caller is certainly the headliner, the Commodores have added some talented offensive weapons to pair alongside him.

2026 Vanderbilt Commits

