ACC Changes Policies for COVID-19 Rescheduling

In a decision unanimously supported by the athletic directors of each ACC school, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced significant modifications to its COVID-19 rescheduling policies in the wake of increased COVID cases and related game cancellations.

“If possible, games that cannot be played as scheduled will be rescheduled. If a game cannot be played and cannot be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest,” the ACC said in the announcement, which was released on Wednesday morning.

Previously, any ACC winter sports game that was canceled due to one of the participating teams entering COVID-19 protocols would be deemed a forfeit for the team with the COVID-19 cases. This was the case with the Boston College-Wake Forest men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night. The Eagles were in COVID-19 protocols and they were set to forfeit the game under the previous ACC policies. With the new policies, Boston College’s forfeit has been taken off the records and the game is now listed as postponed.

“For men’s and women’s basketball, a team must have a roster minimum of seven game available student-athletes and one countable coach to play a game,” states the new ACC policy. “If a team does not have the requisite number of participants, and elects not to play, the game shall be a no contest. If a team has the requisite number of participants and does not participate, the game will be declared a forfeit. This policy shall be retroactive to any results beginning with the 2021 ACC winter sports schedule.”

