Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    ACC Changes Policies for COVID-19 Rescheduling
    Publish date:

    ACC Changes Policies for COVID-19 Rescheduling

    ACC teams will no longer forfeit games if they do not have a minimum number of available players
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

    ACC teams will no longer forfeit games if they do not have a minimum number of available players

    In a decision unanimously supported by the athletic directors of each ACC school, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced significant modifications to its COVID-19 rescheduling policies in the wake of increased COVID cases and related game cancellations.

    “If possible, games that cannot be played as scheduled will be rescheduled. If a game cannot be played and cannot be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest,” the ACC said in the announcement, which was released on Wednesday morning. 

    Previously, any ACC winter sports game that was canceled due to one of the participating teams entering COVID-19 protocols would be deemed a forfeit for the team with the COVID-19 cases. This was the case with the Boston College-Wake Forest men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night. The Eagles were in COVID-19 protocols and they were set to forfeit the game under the previous ACC policies. With the new policies, Boston College’s forfeit has been taken off the records and the game is now listed as postponed.

    “For men’s and women’s basketball, a team must have a roster minimum of seven game available student-athletes and one countable coach to play a game,” states the new ACC policy. “If a team does not have the requisite number of participants, and elects not to play, the game shall be a no contest. If a team has the requisite number of participants and does not participate, the game will be declared a forfeit. This policy shall be retroactive to any results beginning with the 2021 ACC winter sports schedule.”

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Virginia Football Bowl Game Roster Update: No Opt-Outs

    Read More

    Virginia Makes Top Six for 2023 Five-Star London Johnson

    Kate Douglass Medals Five Times, Virginia Swimmers Take Home Eight Medals at the FINA World Championships

    Tony Elliott UVA Football Contract Breakdown

    Virginia Football Sets Two-Game Series with Indiana 

    Virginia Football Coaches Targeted for Open Spots on Other Coaching Staffs

    Virginia OC Robert Anae Leaves Team, Will Not Coach in Fenway Bowl

    James J. Phillips, ACC Commissioner
    All Sports

    ACC Changes Policies for COVID-19 Rescheduling

    13 seconds ago
    Bronco Mendenhall Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Football Bowl Game Roster Update: No Opt-Outs

    42 minutes ago
    Jayden Gardner Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Clemson

    11 hours ago
    London Johnson
    Basketball

    Virginia Makes Top Six for 2023 Five-Star London Johnson

    Dec 21, 2021
    Kate Douglass
    All Sports

    Kate Douglass Medals Five Times, Virginia Swimmers Take Home Eight Medals at the FINA World Championships

    Dec 21, 2021
    Taine Murray Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Virginia-Clemson Tip-Off Moved Up to 7pm Following Boston College-Wake Forest Cancellation

    Dec 21, 2021
    Tony Elliott Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Tony Elliott UVA Football Contract Breakdown

    Dec 21, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers, Indiana Hoosiers, college football
    Football

    Virginia Football Sets Two-Game Series with Indiana

    Dec 20, 2021