LIVE Updates: No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game Two Score
Bottom of the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Becker draws a two out walk, but no hits or runs for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
A leadoff double and a walk put two runners on with no outs, but Stammel bounced back to keep ND off the board. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd
Top of the 2nd
UVA gets a leadoff single, but no runs. Game is tied 0-0 haeding to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Notre Dame. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
Becker gets a one out single, but nothing else for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
LHP Max Stammel (2-3, 6.75 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO) is getting the start today for UVA and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:
1. CF AJ Gracia
2. SS Eric Becker
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. LF Harrison Didawick
5. 1B Sam Harris
6. C Jake Weatherspoon
7. DH Kyle Johnson
8. RF Zach Jackson
9. 3B Noah Murray
It was a back and forth affair with the Fighting Irish yesterday and head coach Chris Pollard was pleased with the way his team continued to battle, both on the mound and behind the plate:
“We were really tough. I thought it was a really tough performance from Kyle after giving up three in the third. You got a guy at third, nobody out and he got off the field without that runner crossing. We did a great job of having an immediate impact by running the two-run home run out of the ballpark. Kyle settles in and gives us a zero. I thought we pitched outstanding from that point forward in this ballgame. One mistake by Hartman on the 0-2 changeup, but other than that, we were outstanding on the bump the rest of the way. I thought we swung it well and they played great defense. They took multiple extra-base hits away from us. We just kept putting good swings on the baseball and we broke through in the ninth."
Can the Cavaliers get the victory and the series today?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell