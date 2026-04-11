LIVE Updates: No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game Two Score

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

Becker draws a two out walk, but no hits or runs for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

A leadoff double and a walk put two runners on with no outs, but Stammel bounced back to keep ND off the board. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

UVA gets a leadoff single, but no runs. Game is tied 0-0 haeding to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Notre Dame. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Becker gets a one out single, but nothing else for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Max Stammel (2-3, 6.75 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO) is getting the start today for UVA and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. SS Eric Becker

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. 1B Sam Harris

6. C Jake Weatherspoon

7. DH Kyle Johnson

8. RF Zach Jackson

9. 3B Noah Murray

It was a back and forth affair with the Fighting Irish yesterday and head coach Chris Pollard was pleased with the way his team continued to battle, both on the mound and behind the plate:

“We were really tough. I thought it was a really tough performance from Kyle after giving up three in the third. You got a guy at third, nobody out and he got off the field without that runner crossing. We did a great job of having an immediate impact by running the two-run home run out of the ballpark. Kyle settles in and gives us a zero. I thought we pitched outstanding from that point forward in this ballgame. One mistake by Hartman on the 0-2 changeup, but other than that, we were outstanding on the bump the rest of the way. I thought we swung it well and they played great defense. They took multiple extra-base hits away from us. We just kept putting good swings on the baseball and we broke through in the ninth."

Can the Cavaliers get the victory and the series today?