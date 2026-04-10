Giants vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 10
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The San Francisco Giants seem to have found some momentum after two straight shutout wins against the Philadelphia Phillies this week. They'll try to make it three straight wins when they head to Baltimore to open an interleague series against the Orioles on Friday night.
The Orioles also enter the game on a win streak, sweeping the Chicago White Sox on the road.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.
Giants vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-195)
- Orioles -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Giants +105
- Orioles -125
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-110)
- UNDER 8,5 (-110)
Giants vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Landen Roupp, RHP (1-1, 4.22 ERA)
- Baltimore: Shane Baz, RHP (0-0, 4.09 ERA)
Giants vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 10
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV
- Giants record: 5-8
- Orioles record: 6-6
Giants vs. Orioles Best Prop Bet
- Shane Baz UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+115)
The Giants have done a terrible job of drawing walks this season. In fact, they have the lowest walk rate in the Majors, drawing a walk on just 6.3% of their plate appearances, which is the lowest rate amongst all teams by 0.8%. I love that we can get plus-money on Shane Baz to allow just one walk tonight.
Giants vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I made the case for betting on the Baltimore Orioles as home favorites tonight:
The San Francisco Giants have an OPS of .618 and a wRC+ of 78, the second-worst mark in the Majors so far this season. Tonight, they'll start Landen Roupp, who has a 4.22 ERA and a 1.125 WHIP to start the season. They should be much bigger underdogs on the road against an Orioles team that has been far better offensively through the first two weeks.
Pick: Orioles -125 via Caesars
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets