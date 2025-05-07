LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Towson Baseball Score
Virginia baseball comes into their midweek matchup tonight vs Towson in need of a win to try and stay in the NCAA Tournament picture. While Towson is not the strongest opponent, UVA cannot afford to have too many more losses on its resume. The Cavaliers have been playing well down the stretch, getting a series win over a good Georgia Tech team and they need to continue that tonight.
Here is how UVA is lining up tonight:
1. CF Aidan Teel
2. SS Eric Becker
3. 1B Henry Ford
4. Chris Arroyo
5. 2B Henry Godbout
6. C Jacob Ference
7. LF Harrison Didawick
8. RF James Nunnallee
9. 3B Luke Hanson
Top of the 1st
