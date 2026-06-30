Virginia baseball: Way-too-early 2027 roster projections

The college baseball transfer portal closes tonight. Any player who wishes to enter must submit their paperwork to leave their current school by the end of the day.

Barring any last-minute changes, Virginia should not lose any members of its 2027 squad, save for MLB Draft selections. Coach Chris Pollard could still add to this roster — the portal deadline applies for exits, not commitments — but the Cavaliers’ talent pool should remain rather similar to what it is now.

Here is what the 2027 team could look like:

Pitching staff:

Starters: Joey Giordano, Henry Zatkowski, John Paone

Key relievers: Noah Yoder, Serigne Sarré, Max Stammel, Christian Lucarelli, Thomas Stewart, Ryan Prior, John Downing, Wyatt Clatur, Sean Loggie

Giordano was one of the top acquisitions in the transfer portal this summer. The Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Year, Giordano is a smooth left-handed pitcher who commands the zone with ease. He should be comfortable making the jump from Richmond to Virginia. Giordano could end up as the ace of this staff.

Zatkowski and Paone could nab the other two weekend starting roles. Both of them flashed All-ACC potential last season, although they each had a few disastrous outings that tanked their overall statistics.

The rest of the pitching staff appears promising. Yoder, once he hones in on command, has the potential to be one of the best arms in the ACC — his fastball can come in at 100 miles an hour and he has the breaking ball material to force a swing-and-miss often. The rest of the crucial relievers also have strikeout stuff and multiple pitchers to rely on. Expect others who were not listed to get involved as well.

The biggest question with this staff is who fills the void left by Lucas Hartman and Tyler Kapa, one of the ACC’s top eighth-to-ninth inning duos.

Lineup versus RHP

SS Will Yow

2B RJ Holmes

LF Jordan Crosland

1B/RF/DH Sam Harris

DH Antonio Perrotta

C Jake Weatherspoon

3B Michael Elko/Reid Howard

RF Zach Jackson

CF Sal Mineo

Lineup versus LHP

SS Will Yow

2B RJ Holmes

LF Jordan Crosland

C Jake Weatherspoon

1B Sam Harris

RF Zach Jackson

3B Michael Elko/Reid Howard

DH Noah Murray

CF Sal Mineo

Virginia infielder RJ Holmes (6) runs to second base during an NCAA Baseball Regional game between Southern Miss and Virginia at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Infield

Primary starters: Sam Harris, RJ Holmes, Will Yow, Michael Elko

Harris and Holmes should be locks to start — the only question is at which position. Holmes was the main backup at shortstop this season, and did perform well, but there were many throwing or fielding mishaps mixed in with highlight plays. A move to second base could be explored if he is more comfortable there.

As for Harris, he could slot in at first base, designated hitter or right field — all depending on what Pollard needs defensively, or how the outfield offense performs. Harris’ late-season slump should not negate the fact that he was one of Virginia’s most productive hitters for most of the 2026 campaign.

Yow could be the lone freshman to start. The tools are there. He can spark instant offense with his game-changing speed, and he has the glove and defensive awareness to stick at shortstop right away. Alternatively, he could start at second while Holmes mans the shortstop position.

The biggest battle might be at third base. Murray, the incumbent, produced a strange 2026 season in which he led the team in walks but ranked dead last in OPS among Cavaliers with at least 50 at-bats, and he also committed the most errors on the team (17). He could be challenged by Elko and Howard, who are both battling to earn a starting role somewhere in the infield.

Elko could have the upper hand due to his experience and reliability. However, Howard’s upside could force Pollard to get him on the field as often as possible.

Outfield

Primary starters: Jordan Crosland, Zach Jackson, Sal Mineo

Crosland was a major portal win for Pollard. The former Maryland slugger was rated as one of the top talents available, by multiple outlets. He should be an everyday starter. The rest of the picture is also clear — Jackson returns with stellar defense and some pop, while Mineo arrives from Delaware.

The depth behind them is thin. An injury or poor play would probably require shifting Harris into right field, and beyond that, Virginia would have to get creative.

Catcher and designated hitter

Starters: Jake Weatherspoon, Antonio Perrotta

Weatherspoon is back as the starting catcher. The designated hitter spot is worth watching — will Perrotta claim an everyday spot for the full season? He has always been a dugout favorite, and earned a career-most at-bats in 2026, but he will have to prove himself against left-handed pitchers.