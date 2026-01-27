Preview and Final Score Prediction For No. 17 Virginia vs Notre Dame

After a tough loss to North Carolina on Saturday, Virginia is going to get a chance for a quick bounce back tonight when they go on the road to face Notre Dame.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 away from home this season, including a 4-1 mark in true road contests. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 14 games, most since 21 in 2000-01. The Cavaliers are averaging 84 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA is 14th in the NET and 17th in the kenpom.com rankings. Notre Dame associate head coach Kyle Getter spent five years at UVA from 2018-23, serving three seasons as director of recruiting/player development and two seasons as an assistant coach.

How do the teams matchup?

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) controls the ball in front of SMU Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards (0) and forward Corey Washington (3) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Virginia is 18-5 all-time vs. Notre Dame, including a 13-3 ACC regular-season record, in a series that dates back to 1981. UVA is 6-2 against the Irish in Notre Dame, including a 76-54 loss in its last trip to Purcell Pavilion on Dec. 30, 2023. UVA is 2-3 in its last five meetings vs. Notre Dame and 7-3 in

the last 10.

No. 22 North Carolina overcame a 16-point deficit to rally past No. 14 Virginia 85-80 on Jan. 24 at John Paul Jones Arena. Caleb Wilson led four Tar Heels (16-4, 4-3 ACC) in double figures with 20 points. Thijs De Ridder led Virginia (16-3, 5-2 ACC) with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Malik Thomas, Sam Lewis and Chance Mallory each scored 11 points. UVA led 43-34 at the half, but UNC shot 63.3 percent and scored 51 points in the second half to gain the road win.

Notre Dame ended its five-game skid with a 68-64 victory over Boston College this past Saturday. The Irish erased a 13-point deficit, marking not only their largest comeback of the season, but their third double-digit comeback victory of the year.

UVA ranks first in the ACC in field goal percentage defense (.387), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.298), rebounds (42.1), offensive rebounds (14.3) and blocks (6.2 bpg), second in 3-point percentage (.371), rebound margin (+9.4) and third in scoring defense (68 ppg), scoring margin (+15.8), assist/turnover ratio (1.59), fourth in 3-pointers (10.4) and fifth in assists (17.3) and defensive rebounds (27.7 rpg). Thijs De Ridder ranks 12th in scoring (16.3 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (53.8%), and 18th in rebounds (6.3 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 10th in

assists (4.4 apg). Ugonna Onyenso and Johann Grünloh are tied for second in blocks (2.4 bpg) and Grünloh is 16th in rebounds (6.8 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9), third in steals (1.9 spg), and seventh in free throw percentage (83.1%).

The Fighting Irish will look to bottle the offense it displayed in the second half, where they outscored Boston College, 44-29, shooting 50% from the field. The 44 points were the most ND has scored in any half of an ACC game this season.

Braeden Shrewsberry finished with a game-high 22 points, marking his second-highest scoring output of the season and second ACC game with 20+ points. The junior found success driving into the paint & midrange, making 6-8 from two. Though Shrewsberry’s biggest shot of the night was a three-pointer with 1:26 remaining to push the Irish up five.

As long as there is no hangover from Saturday's loss to the Tar Heels, I think Virginia should be able to win this game comfortably.

Final Score: UVA 83, Notre Dame 72

