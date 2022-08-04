Two Virginia Basketball Recruiting Targets Schedule Visits to Grounds

Tony Bennett continues to ramp up his efforts on the recruiting trail. Photo courtesy of Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

August has already been a busy recruiting month for the Virginia men's basketball program. Tony Bennett has begun extending offers to prospects in the class of 2024 and the Cavaliers have been hosting several targets in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes. On Wednesday, two more targets scheduled visits to UVA as 2024 combo guard Jaxon Prunty (Davidson, NC) and 2023 shooting guard Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA) are set to come to Grounds in August.

Prunty, a 6'6" guard from Providence Day School in Charlotte, announced on Twitter that he will be taking an unofficial visit to UVA this upcoming weekend.

Currently rated a four-star prospect by ESPN's high school recruiting database, Prunty has largely flown under the radar through the early stages of the 2024 recruiting cycle as he holds offers from Appalachian State, Western Carolina, Hampton, and Chicago State. Coaches from major conference programs are beginning to take notice, however, especially after Prunty displayed some dazzling offensive talent at the EYBL Peach Jam in July.

Tony Bennett and the UVA coaching staff will be the first big-time program to get a close look at Jaxon Prunty when he comes to Charlottesville this weekend.

Davin Cosby picked up an offer from Virginia last week, the latest in a string of several major programs to offer Cosby since his impressive showing at the Adidas 3SSB Championships. In addition to UVA, Cosby holds offers from Alabama, Wake Forest, Maryland, NC State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Mississippi State, California, Vanderbilt, LSU, Tennessee, and USC.

With a flood of new offers coming in, it was unclear which schools Cosby would prioritize with visits as he evaluated his new suitors. On Wednesday, it was reported by Rivals' Houston Wilson that Cosby has scheduled an official visit to UVA for August 26th.

247Sports currently rates Cosby just inside the top 150 prospects nationally at No. 149 and he is ranked the No. 27 shooting guard in the class of 2023 and the No. 3 prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Cosby is the second Virginia native to be offered by UVA in the recruiting class of 2023. The Cavaliers are also in the mix for four-star wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA), who is currently ranked the No. 2 overall prospect from Virginia.

Cosby visited Wake Forest last weekend and NC State on Wednesday and has plans to take a visit to Alabama on September 3rd. Those schools are currently considered the frontrunners, but there is a very clear path UVA could take to joining them as a favorite to land the Virginia native, especially after Cosby takes his official visit to Virginia later this month.

Virginia has picked up one verbal commitment so far in the class of 2023, as Idaho's No. 1 player Blake Buchanan announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

