Four-Star Small Forward TJ Power Picks up Offer From Virginia Basketball

Power was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts this season

The Virginia Cavaliers have entered the sweepstakes for the services of class of 2023 four-star small forward TJ Power, who announced he received an offer from Tony Bennett on Wednesday morning. 

A 6'7", 210-pound small forward from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Power is rated the No. 20 small forward in the class of 2023, the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Massachusetts, and No. 80 in the country according to 247Sports Composite. Power was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year after his junior season at Worcester Academy, the same high school attended by UVA basketball alum and current NBA head coach Rick Carlisle. 

READ MORE: UVA Basketball in the Mix for Georgetown Transfer Don Carey

Power led Worcester to a 23-7 record in the New England Prep league this season, averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He recorded a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double in Worcester's victory in the Class AA state championship game and was named the tournament's MVP. 

UVA joins a long list of programs that have offered Power, including ACC rivals Miami, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, and Boston College as well as other major conference programs like Xavier, USC, Oklahoma, Providence, South Carolina, Iowa, and Penn State. He has already made an official visit to Iowa as well as unofficial visits to Boston College, Providence, and Virginia Tech. 

TJ Power is the fifth class of 2023 prospect to be offered by Tony Bennett in the last couple of weeks, joining four-stars Milan Momcilovic, Taison Chatman, and Andrej Stojakovic as well as 6'10" power forward Blake Buchanan, who made a visit to Virginia last weekend. 

Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more Virginia basketball recruiting news. 

