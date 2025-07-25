Virginia Basketball: Top 30 Prospect Latrell Allmond Names UVA Among Final Nine Schools
A number of top prospects in the 2026 class are starting to narrow their choices for where they wish to attend school, and the latest was Latrell Allmond. Allmond is now down to nine schools and UVA is one of the,Lm along with Tennessee, Maryland, Indiana, Arizona, Kansas, Michigan State, Miami, and Oklahoma State.
Landing Allmond would be a home run for first year Virginia coach Ryan Odom, although there is a long way to go in that process. This is a good start and Allmond is one of the most athletic and versatile forwards in the country. Currently on the 247Sports Composite, Allmond ranks as the No. 30 player in the country, the No. 6 power forward, and the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia. Can Odom and his staff land him? We will see, but the Cavaliers are in the hunt.
Yesterday, forward Bo Ogden narrowed his list of schools to six and included the Cavaliers in that list. Gonzaga, Purdue, Texas, Tennessee, and Kansas are the other schools in the mix.
According to 247Sports, Ogden (6'5, 180 LBS) is the No. 50 player in the country, the No. 20 small forward in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Texas. Ogden plays at St. Michael's Catholic and has offers from Purdue, Providence, SMU, Texas, Stanford, Tennessee, among others. He reportedly has already set up an official visit with Virginia.
That is not the only good news of the week for Virginia when it comes to the recruiting front.
This week, 2026 forward Billy White narrowed down his list of schools to ten and the Cavaliers are one of the ten schools, along with Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Stanford, Maryland, Texas A&M, SMU, and LSU.
According to 247Sports, White is the No. 33 player in the country, the No. 14 small forward in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas. The 6'8 195 forward reportedly has official visits lined up to SMU, Oklahoma State, TCU, LSU, and Maryland. Keep an eye on this recruitment going forward.