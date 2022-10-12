Virginia Basketball: Two Recruiting Targets Cut UVA From Lists

Virginia is no longer in the running for two recruiting targets, one in the class of 2023 and one in the class of 2024.

Four-star point guard Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT) had previously included UVA in his top seven schools back on September 21st along with Texas, Notre Dame, UCLA, Villanova, Kansas, and Miami. Jackson did not visit the Cavaliers and ended up cutting Virginia and UCLA from his list this week as he announced that he will be announcing his college decision on Thursday.

With Jackson off of UVA's board for 2023, the Cavaliers are in pursuit of two remaining targets to supplement their 2023 recruiting class that includes four-stars Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, ID) and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ).

Virginia is set to host 6'4" combo guard Cameron Carr (Branson, MO) on an official visit this upcoming weekend from October 14th through October 16th. Carr, who has seen increased interest from a few major conference programs in the past few weeks, picked up an offer from UVA in late September. Carr has visited Northwestern and Kansas State already and has plans to take a visit to Tennessee the weekend after his visit to Charlottesville. He is expected to be in attendance at Virginia's Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Four-star George Washington III (Dayton, OH), who originally committed to Ohio State before decommitting last month, has Virginia in his top five along with Louisville, Dayton, Michigan, and Wake Forest. Washington was in Ann Arbor last weekend visiting the Wolverines and has plans to visit Wake Forest and Louisville, but no plans to visit UVA yet that we know of.

Dedan Thomas Jr. (Henderson NV), a four-star point guard in the class of 2024, was the other recruit to trim the Cavaliers from his list. Thomas was offered by Virginia on September 2nd, but he cut UVA out of the mix on Monday, announcing a top six of UCLA, UNLV, Florida, Houston, Arizona, and Gonzaga.

With Dedan Thomas out of the picture, Virginia has active offers out to seven players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)

CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)

SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)

SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)

SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)

SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)

SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)

