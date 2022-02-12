Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia Tech

The Cavaliers look to win their fourth-straight as they host the Yellow Jackets on Saturday

Game Details

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9 ACC)

When: Saturday, February 12th at 4pm

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch: ESPN2

Last meeting: Virginia defeated Georgia Tech 57-49 on February 10th, 2021 in Atlanta. UVA swept the two regular season meetings between the two teams, but the Cavaliers were forced to forfeit the third meeting in the semifinals of the 2021 ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols. Georgia Tech went on to win the 2021 ACC Championship.

By the Numbers

Virginia By the Numbers Georgia Tech 63.5 Points Per Game 69.8 59.9 Opponent PPG 69.9 45.8% Field Goal % 44.3% 42.4% Opponent FG % 43.6% 33.2% Three-Point FG % 36.4% 34.7% Opponent 3PT FG % 30.6% +2 Rebounding Margin -2 +38 Turnover Margin +7 80th NET Ranking 154th 83rd RPI 196th

Opponent Breakdown: Georgia Tech

Notable results: Georgia (88-78 W), Wisconsin (70-66 L), North Carolina (79-62), Louisville (67-64 L), Duke (57-69 L), Notre Dame (68-72 L), Boston College (81-76 W), Florida State (75-61 W), Virginia Tech (81-66 L), Clemson (69-64 W)

In 2021, Georgia Tech won the ACC Tournament title for the first time since 1993, thanks in part to getting past top-seed Virginia, who was forced to bow out of the semifinals due to COVID-19 protocols.

This season, the defending ACC Champions have experienced a severe drop-off after losing Moses Wright, the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, as well as the team's unquestioned leader in Jose Alvarado.

The Yellow Jackets are led by the dynamic duo of Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher. Devoe is averaging 18.7 points per game, tied for second-best in the ACC alongside Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim, and is shooting 46.6% from the floor and 38.8% from three. Usher is averaging 15.0 points per game on 48.0% shooting to go along with 6.7 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting an ACC sixth-best 36.5% from three, largely due to the production of Dallan "Deebo" Coleman (45.6% 3pt) and Tristan Maxwell (40.0% 3pt). The Yellow Jackets are also solid in defending the three-point line, as their opponents shoot just 30.6% from three, the second-best mark in the conference. However, the Yellow Jackets rank 11th in the ACC in both scoring defense (69.9 ppg allowed) and opponent field goal percentage (43.6%).

READ MORE: Breaking Down Virginia’s Season-Changing Win at No. 7 Duke

What to Watch For

Michael Devoe vs. Reece Beekman

The latest installment of Reece Beekman vs. the best guards in the ACC pits the conference's second-leading scorer in Michael Devoe against the ACC's steals leader in Beekman, who of course is also coming off of hitting the buzzer-beating game-winner to take down Duke in Cameron on Monday. If Beekman can at least somewhat keep Devoe in check, the Cavaliers should be able to dispatch the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Avoid the 'hangover'

Before, during, and after Virginia's 69-68 win over Duke on Monday, everyone talked about how the Blue Devils suffered from a hangover after their resounding victory over North Carolina on Saturday. Serving that as a reason for Duke's home loss to UVA on a buzzer-beater is debatable at best, but it is important that the Cavaliers not follow the same path as the Blue Devils in failing to play to their potential against Georgia Tech on Saturday. Every game is crucial for Virginia and this game against the Yellow Jackets is no exception.

Keeping the momentum going

With a win over Georgia Tech, Virginia will match its longest winning streak of the season with its fourth victory in a row. The Cavaliers have positioned themselves to have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament with their wins over Miami and Duke, but they will only be able to take advantage of that opportunity if they continue to win games and finish the regular season strong. Virginia has won three games in a row, but the Hoos cannot afford to get complacent and suffer a setback.

