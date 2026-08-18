Final UVA Starting Lineup Projection Before Week Zero Game vs NC State

After a long few weeks, Virginia is going to wrap up fall camp tomorrow and then begin preparations for their week zero game against NC State. Despite not being ranked in the preseason AP Top 25, UVA is a team that should be very much involved in the ACC Championship race yet again and the week zero game against the Wolfpack has real stakes when it comes to the conference race.

For the final time before UVA takes the field in Charlottesville, here is a starting lineup projection for the Cavaliers.

Offense

QB- Beau Pribula

RB- Jekail Middlebrook

WR- Rico Flores Jr

WR- Kameron Courtney

WR- Jacquon Gibson

TE- Dakota Twitty

LT- McKale Boley

LG- Noah Josey

C- Drake Metcalf

RG- Makilan Thomas

RT- Monroe Mills

Not a lot has changed since our last lineup projection and this should be the unit that takes the field first against the Wolfpack.

Pribula was declared the starting quarterback before Fall Camp and he has been impressive over the course of camp. His mobility should add a new layer to this UVA offense.

The running back group has been as advertised, and Middlebrook has been incredibly impressive so far during camp. Peyton Lewis, Solomon Beebe, and Xavier Brown (once healthy) will make this an excellent group.

The receiver room has gotten a lot of attention and it seems as if things are not completely settled yet. Flores, Gibson, and Courtney possess the most talent and should receive the majority of the snaps, but nothing is set in stone yet and there could be a lot of rotation.

Twitty might be the most underdisscussed member of this offense and I think he is in for a big year for the Hoos'.

The offensive line for Virginia has a claim to be the best in the ACC and this will be the starting five for the season opener.

Defense

DE- Matthew Fobbs-White

DT- Jason Hammond

DT- Anthony Britton

DE- Fisher Camac

LB Kam Robinson

LB- Maddox Marcellus

SPUR- Donovan Platt

CB- Omillio Agard

CB- Jacobie Henderson

FS- Brandyn Hillman

SS- Ethan Gibson

The defensive line got some good news during fall camp with the additions of Jacob Holmes and Cazeem Moore to the roster after they were given another year of eligibility based on the new ruling. Even without them, this projected to be a strong group.

The linebacker room should also be one of the best in the ACC, and from what Tony Elliott said yesterday during his media availability, Kam Robinson continues to be on track to be on the field in week zero vs NC State. Marcellus is primed for a big 2026 season alongside Robinson and this should be a terrific duo.

The secondary has seen Omillio Agard take a big step up during fall camp and Brandyn Hillman continues to project as an impact player. Cornerback has been a question dating back to the spring, but I think things have come together nicely for that group.

Special teams should see no changes, as Will Bettridge will be the kicker for the Cavaliers and Daniel Sparks will handle punting duties.