How Good Has The Offense Been For Virginia Basketball This Season?
The Virginia offense has been superb this season and a big reason why the Hoos are off to a 4-0 start. The Cavaliers have scored 80 points in every game this season for the first time since 2006. The Hoos are top 50 in the country, averaging 90.8 points per game.
Virginia head coach Ryan Odom has coached a number of prolific offenses in his career, but this team has a little something different. Even in his first season as the Cavalier head coach, Odom sees something special. He talked about what sets it apart.
“Certainly offensive firepower. A little bit more versatility than some of the other teams that we've coached in terms of inside and out. Our big guys, you know, can be dominant at times. They protect the basket. They have the ability to score in and around the rim. And then we have, you know, good shooting, you know, around and good ball handling. When you have that balance there, you have a chance; it gives you a really good chance to be competitive and hopefully win games. We're still a work in progress and and, uh, you know, our guys are committed to working every day to you know, being the best team that we can possibly be and and trying to reach our our full potential,” said Odom.
An area they have taken a step forward is from beyond the arc. Virginia is averaging 29 three-pointers this season. They are tied-28th in the country with 11.2 three-pointers per game. The Hoos are also shooting it at an efficient rate, knocking down 38.8% from distance. A more telling stat is that Virginia has six players shooting over 37% from three-point range. Chance Mallory leads the team in three-point percentage, shooting 60.0% from the field. Mallory has continued to be a bright spot on both ends of the floor.
“I mean, Chance has been tremendous. He comes in, he subs in and gives us a burst, you know, and a boost right away. You know, when he enters the court, he's always going to make the spectacular play, but it's never about that, actually. He is very steady, and I'm confident in his ball handling. His teammates are confident in his ball handling and his shooting. What I've really been impressed with him has been his defense. You know, his full-court defense, his half-court defense will switch, and teams will try to take advantage of him, and a lot of times it's his advantage, and they don't realize it because he's just so tough. We're excited that he's here,” said Odom.
In addition to the great play from beyond the arc, Virginia is also shooting the ball well from the field, hitting 50% from the field this season. So what is allowing the Hoos to score at such an efficient rate?
It is their ability to share the basketball. Virginia is a very unselfish team and is always looking for the best play and to find the open man. In their most recent win over Marshall, Virginia had 18 assists on 33 made baskets. It isn’t just one person, but four different players had three assists in the win. As a team, they are tied 36th with 19 assists per game. Dallin Hall leads the team with 5.5 assists per game this season. They share the basketball among some of the best in the country, which is why their offense is playing at such a high level. Virginia checks a lot of boxes when you look at an elite offense. They have the talent, shooting, ball movement, paint presence, and unselfishness to be unstoppable. It is still early in the season, but you have to marvel at the level the offense has been playing at in 2025.
