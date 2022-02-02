Richmond DB Carlo Thompson Commits to Virginia

In the midst of National Signing Day on Wednesday, the Virginia football program received another commitment from the class of 2022 from three-star defensive back Carlo Thompson.

Thompson, a 6'0", 180-pound safety from Richmond, Virginia, led Varina High School to its first state championship in his senior season.

UVA offered Thompson on January 14th and he made an official visit this past weekend.

Thompson chose Virginia over offers from several schools, including Army.

