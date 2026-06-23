After Virginia’s season opener with NC State in Brazil was relocated to Charlottesville, there was the possibility of a shift in both date and kickoff time.

However, Virginia, the Wolfpack and the ACC submitted a waiver request to the FBS Oversight Committee in hopes of keeping the Aug. 29 date and 3:30 ESPN kickoff. The waiver was approved — therefore the Cavaliers’ 2026 schedule will not face any changes as of June 23.

Season opener. Home opener.



See you week 0 #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/hBxwqJA03e — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) June 23, 2026

Big Conference Matchup

Aug. 29 aligns with week zero, when most teams have not begun their regular season schedule. Virginia’s schedule includes a bye during week one — moving the bye, cancelling it or shuffling the schedule could involve some schedule maneuvering by other programs, which would be difficult.

Now, the Cavaliers preserve their first bye week after facing the Wolfpack, before taking on Norfolk State.

Overall, Virginia will play seven of its 12 games at home this regular season. The Cavaliers begin their 2026 campaign with home games against the Wolfpack and Spartans. Coach Tony Elliott and company will aim to start off the season with some wins, as the November slate could be incredibly challenging.

NC State will be a formidable opponent — it handed Virginia its only road loss of 2025. In the rematch, the Cavaliers and Wolfpack will be the only conference matchup of week zero. There is a possibility that the game is adorned with pregame festivities and coverage. In addition to being the only conference game, it is also the only game between two Power Four teams to be played domestically.

During week zero, there are only eight games scheduled to be played. When the Cavaliers and Wolfpack kickoff at 3:30, they will play the only game on the ESPN family of networks.

The FBS week zero schedule (EST) is as follows:

12:00 — North Carolina versus TCU in Ireland (ESPN)

3:00 —- Southern California versus San Jose State (NBC/Peacock)

3:30 — Virginia versus NC State (ESPN)

5:30 —-- North Dakota State versus Jacksonville State (CBSSN)

6:30 —-- Eastern Michigan versus Sacramento State (ESPN+)

7:00 —-- Stanford versus Hawaii (ACC Network)

7:00 —-- Florida State versus New Mexico State (The CW)

10:00 —- UNLV versus Memphis (Fox)

While kickoff times for the rest of Virginia’s games have yet to be determined, four are now official. In addition to the NC State game, the Cavaliers have a 7 p.m. Friday home game Sept. 11 against Norfolk State, a 7:30 kickoff against West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C Sept. 19 on ACC Network and another 7 p.m. Friday home game, this time against Duke on ESPN.

Virginia is aiming to build upon a 2025 campaign in which it won a program-best 11 games and finished in first place in the ACC regular season standings.