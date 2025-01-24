Here's What We Know About the 2025 UVA Football Schedule So Far
Bits and pieces of the 2025 Virginia football schedule have been revealed over the last couple of days in advance of the ACC Network's special schedule reveal, which will take place on Monday, January 27th at 9pm, when every ACC team's complete schedule for the 2025 college football season will be unveiled. For now, let's break down what we know about the 2025 UVA football schedule so far.
Virginia will open the season on Saturday, August 30th against Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Cavaliers defeated the Chanticleers 43-24 in week 4 of the 2024 season at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
In week 2 on Saturday, September 6th, UVA will head on the road to Raleigh to take on NC State in a strange non-conference matchup against a fellow ACC program, the first of two non-conference games between the Cavaliers and the Wolfpack in the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Due to the ramifications of conference realignment, which included the ACC expanding to add Cal, Stanford, and SMU, the ACC adjusted its scheduling model to stipulate that all ACC teams will face each other at least twice over the next seven seasons. As a result, Virginia and NC State were not slated to face each other until the 2027 season. The Cavaliers and Wolfpack met only seven times from 2005 to 2022 after the ACC divided into the Coastal and Atlantic divisions. By scheduling each other as non-conference opponents, Virginia and NC State will now meet three years in a row from 2025-2027.
Virginia will return home in week 3 to host William & Mary on Saturday, September 13th in the team's third non-conference game of the season.
On Saturday, September 20th, Virginia will host its ACC opener against Stanford, the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The following week, the Cavaliers will have a guaranteed primetime game as they host Florida State on Friday, September 26th under the lights at Scott Stadium.
Virginia's final non-conference game will be against another team it has never faced. UVA will host Washington State on Saturday, October 18th in Charlottesville. The second game of the home-and-home series will not be played until the 2031 season according to the current agreement between the two schools.
Here is the updated 2025 UVA football schedule with everything we know so far:
Saturday, August 30th: vs. Coastal Carolina (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, September 6th: at NC State (non-conference) (Raleigh, NC)
Saturday, September 13th: vs. William & Mary (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, September 20th: vs. Stanford (Charlottesville, VA)
Friday, September 26th: vs. Florida State (Charlottesville, VA)
Saturday, October 18th: vs. Washington State (Charlottesville, VA)
TBA: at California (Berkeley, CA)
TBA: at Duke (Durham, NC)
TBA: at Louisville (Louisville, KY)
TBA: at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC)
TBA: vs. Wake Forest (Charlottesville, VA)
TBA: vs. Virginia Tech (Charlottesville, VA)
The remaining games that have yet to be announced for the 2025 Virginia football schedule are home games against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech and road games at California, Duke, Louisville, and North Carolina. The dates of those games and the entire 2025 ACC football schedule will be revealed in the two-hour ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release show on Monday, January 27th from 9-11pm ET on the ACC Network.
Of course, we can probably pencil in the Commonwealth Clash between Virginia and Virginia Tech for the final week of the season, so either Friday, November 28th or Saturday, November 29th at Scott Stadium. But we'll have to wait for Monday's schedule show to know for sure.
