Hoos in the NFL: Recapping Preseason Week 1 for Former UVA Football Players

Matt Newton

Former Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall made his NFL preseason debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets. / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The first week of the NFL preseason is in the books and 11 former Virginia football players saw the field in preseason action, while two other former Cavaliers who are expected starters were inactive for the first preseason game. Let's check in on all the former Hoos in the NFL through the first week of the 2024 preseason.

Second-year wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks made the most of his one snap on the field for the Green Bay Packers against the Cleveland Browns, hauling in a deep ball from Jordan Love for a 65-yard touchdown. Wicks did not play another down in what has to be in the running for one of the most efficient games of preseason NFL football ever played.

The Miami Dolphins got their first live-game look at rookie sixth round pick Malik Washington, who played 26 snaps and caught one pass for five yards on four targets. Washington also got one carry on an end-around and used his speed to find some room for 21 yards on that single rushing attempt.

Former UVA safety Joey Blount got the start for the Arizona Cardinals against the New Orleans Saints and played 24 snaps, or 35% of Arizona's defensive plays. Blount recorded two tackles, one of which was a solo stop, and also was on the field for six snaps on special teams, an area where he has excelled so far in his professional career.

After missing the entire 2023 season with hamstring issues, tight end Jelani Woods is looking to recapture the momentum from his rookie 2022 campaign. Woods caught one pass for 17 yards on two targets in the Indianapolis Colts' preseason game against the Denver Broncos. He played 16 snaps, but with the Colts' second-teamers, while three other tight ends on the roster got reps with the starters.

Former UVA offensive lineman Chris Glaser played 31 snaps for a New York Jets offensive line that allowed just six total pressures all game against the Washington Commanders. Glaser played more than half of his team's offensive snaps.

Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban served as a captain for the Baltimore Ravens in their first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Urban recorded no defensive stats in his 16 snaps on the field, but drew a penalty and forced an incompletion with his pressure from the line of scrimmage.

Former UVA wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, playing for his third different team in three years, made his preseason debut for the Washington Commanders against the New York Jets and played just 10 snaps on offense, not recording a catch and only getting one target. Zaccheaus played two snaps on special teams though and returned a punt for 19 yards.

Former Virginia defensive back Anthony Johnson didn't play much for the Atlanta Falcons against the Dolphins, but recorded one pass defended. Similarly, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden deflected a pass in coverage against the Vikings. Former UVA defensive back Bryce Hall got the start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cincinnati Bengals and recorded one solo tackle that also counted as a tackle for loss.

Finally, Rodney McLeod played 10 snaps at free safety for the Cleveland Browns against the Packers and made one tackle. Fellow former Cavalier safety Juan Thornhill is expected to start at safety for the Browns, so he did not play in their first preseason game. The same can be said for veteran starting offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who did not play for the New York Jets in their first preseason game against the Commanders.

