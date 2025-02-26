How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia and Wake Forest are set for a late-nigh ACC clash on Wednesday at 9pm ET (ESPNU) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Neither team is playing well recently, with the Cavaliers losing their last two games against fellow Carolina schools Duke and North Carolina, while the Demon Deacons have lost two of their last three.
Wake is still in line for the No. 4 seed and the double-bye in the ACC Tournament, but needs to finish the final two weeks of the regular season strong in order to reach those goals. Virginia, meanwhile, is still looking to lock up its spot in the 15-team ACC Tournament field and can do so with a win over Wake on Wednesday.
Wake Forest leads Virginia 72-71 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1911. UVA is 18-42 against Wake in Winston-Salem and 8-18 at LJVM Coliseum, but the Cavaliers have won 12 of the last 14 meetings in the series and five of the last six in Winston-Salem. The Hoos and Deacs met twice last season and split the regular-season series, with Wake Forest winning 66-47 at LJVM Coliseum and Virginia winning 49-47 in the rematch at John Paul Jones Arena.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Wake Forest, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Virginia Cavaliers (13-14, 6-10 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-8, 11-5 ACC)
Date/Time: Wednesday, February 26th at 9pm ET
Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
How to watch: ESPNU
How to stream: ESPN+ | ESPN.com/watch
Commentators: Jay Alter (Play-by-Play), Randolph Childress (Analyst)
How to listen: SiriusXM 386, SXM App 976 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Wake Forest Sports Network
Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Wake Forest, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Wake Forest Game Preview, Score Prediction
