Kam Robinson Returning to UVA Football for 2025 Season
Virginia got some great news for its 2025 roster on New Year's Eve as sophomore linebacker Kam Robinson, an All-ACC honorable mention this season, announced on social media that he will be returning to the Cavaliers for the 2025 season. In this new era of college football, recruiting your own locker room is just as important as recruiting the transfer portal and bringing Robinson, who could be an NFL Draft pick when his college days are done, back for another season in the orange and blue is as big a recruiting win as any for Tony Elliott and company.
A 6'2", 234-pound linebacker from Tappahannock, Virginia, Robinson originally committed to UVA over offers from more than a dozen programs, including Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh. In 2023, Robinson led all freshmen defenders in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 71 total tackles and recorded 46 solo stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three passes defended, and two interceptions, one of which he ran back for a touchdown against then-No. 11 Louisville. He appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman, starting eight of those games, and was third on the team in total tackles. Robinson was named a Freshman All-American by College Football Network, The Athletic, On3, and College Football News.
Robinson missed one game due to injury this season, UVA's week 3 loss to Maryland, but he still ranked second on the team in tackles with 64 total stops and led the Cavaliers in sacks at the end of the season. In 11 games, Robinson registered 64 tackles, 37 solo stops, six tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, two passes defended, and one interception. Robinson was one of five Cavaliers who were named All-ACC selections at the end of the 2024 season, garnering an All-ACC honorable mention.
Virginia is losing Dorian Jones from its linebacker unit for next season, but is set to return Robinson and Trey McDonald. James Jackson has exhausted his eligibility, but could potentially get a waiver for another year of eligibility. Virginia is also bringing back Stevie Bracey after he tore his meniscus in fall camp and missed the entire 2024 season. Additionally, the Cavaliers have acquired Eastern Kentucky linebacker transfer Maddox Marcellus through the transfer portal. If Jackson is able to get a waiver for another year of eligibility, Virginia could have a very strong linebacker unit in 2025 with James Jackson, Kam Robinson, Trey McDonald, Stevie Bracey, and Maddox Marcellus.
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
