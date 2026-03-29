Skip to main content
Cavaliers Now

LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Baseball, Game Three Score

Can Virginia avoid the sweep today and take down Boston College this afternoon?
Jackson Caudell|
LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Baseball, Game Three Score
LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Baseball, Game Three Score | Virginia Athletic

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Paone strikes out the side and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Tiroly draws a two out walk, but no hits or runs for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP John Paone (1-1, 5.63 ERA, 24.0 IP, 7 BB, 22 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 2B Joe Tiroly

5. DH Jake Weatherspoon

6. 1B Sam Harris

7. 3B Noah Murray

8. RF Kyle Johnson

9. C Noah Jouras

Virginia is hoping to avoid the sweep today against Boston College. This is the first ACC series loss for the Cavaliers this season, but they are hoping to bounce back and salvage something from this road trip.

Head coach Chris Pollard was disappointed in his team after yesterday's loss:

“I am frustrated, I am disappointed and I am embarrassed. That is a long way away from the standard of excellence that we set for ourselves. I told our guys that the saying about pressure is that you are either applying pressure or you are receiving pressure. We have allowed them to get us on our heels, and we were not tough enough to punch back and get off our heels, back on our toes. We need to do a little bit of a gut check heading into tomorrow.”

Let's see what UVA has today.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell