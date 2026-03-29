LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Baseball, Game Three Score

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Paone strikes out the side and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Tiroly draws a two out walk, but no hits or runs for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP John Paone (1-1, 5.63 ERA, 24.0 IP, 7 BB, 22 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 2B Joe Tiroly

5. DH Jake Weatherspoon

6. 1B Sam Harris

7. 3B Noah Murray

8. RF Kyle Johnson

9. C Noah Jouras

Virginia is hoping to avoid the sweep today against Boston College. This is the first ACC series loss for the Cavaliers this season, but they are hoping to bounce back and salvage something from this road trip.

Head coach Chris Pollard was disappointed in his team after yesterday's loss:

“I am frustrated, I am disappointed and I am embarrassed. That is a long way away from the standard of excellence that we set for ourselves. I told our guys that the saying about pressure is that you are either applying pressure or you are receiving pressure. We have allowed them to get us on our heels, and we were not tough enough to punch back and get off our heels, back on our toes. We need to do a little bit of a gut check heading into tomorrow.”

Let's see what UVA has today.