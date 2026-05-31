How to Watch: Virginia Baseball vs Jacksonville State in the Hattiesburg Regional Elimination Game

For the second straight day, it is win or go home for the Virginia Cavaliers.

UVA pulled off an improbable win yesterday against Southern Miss, and now they are going to have to face the team that beat them on Friday night. Jacksonville State was not able to beat Little Rock on Saturday, and now the Cavaliers and the Gamecocks will face off with the winner advancing to the regional final against Little Rock and the loser having their season ended.

If they advance, Virginia will have to defeat Little Rock twice to clinch a spot in the Super Regionals.

Game Information

Current Record: Virginia (37-22, 14-16 ACC) vs Jacksonville State (47-14, 23-7 CUSA)

Where: Hattiesburg, MS (Pete Taylor Park)

Date and Times: Sunday, May 31st at 4:00 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Expected Pitching Matchup

This is going to be the story to watch for UVA in this game. Virginia has used a lot of pitchers so far in their first two games, and they don't have an obvious starter for this game. Virginia head coach Chris Pollard said after the win over the Golden Eagles that it was going to be a group effort for the Cavaliers going forward:

"Yeah, I mean, it'll be a whole staff approach. And some of it, if we're going to have to get back to the hotel and just take an assessment of how guys feel, I mean, that took a lot out of everybody. And I think if everybody in the stands knew what some of these guys were playing through right now, like – We’ve got hamstrings and quads and sore shoulders and guys just out there gut checking it in this ballgame. And, you know, we’ve got to see who feels okay, but it'll be all hands on deck. It'll be a one-game season. We'll try to fight like crazy to get through that one. And we won't worry about the next one until that one's over with."

Not only is UVA going to have to figure out who to throw on the mound, but they are going to be missing Kyle Johnson, who hit a two-run home run to put Virginia ahead 15-11 yesterday against the Golden Eagles.

The good news for Virginia is that their offense showed yesterday that they can win in a shootout if needed, and that might be the case going forward. AJ Gracia was fantastic, Noah Murray had one of his best games of the season, RJ Holmes had three hits, and Harrison Didawick was able to get a couple of hits as well.

Another thing to monitor in this game is the status of Eric Becker. Becker was hit by a pitch in the game-one loss vs Jacksonville State and was replaced by Holmes in that game. Becker did not play yesterday vs Southern Miss.

Virginia was able to perform well enough to win when their backs were against the wall yesterday. Can they do it again today and keep their hopes of a super regional alive?