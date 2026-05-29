LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Jacksonville State Baseball, Hattiesburg Regional Score
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Pregame
LHP Henry Zatkowski (8-1, 4.03 ERA, 80.1 IP, 23 BB, 92 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are going to be lining up against Jacksonville State:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. LF Harrison Didawick
5. Jake Weatherspoon
6. DH Kyle Johnson
7. RF Zach Jackson
8. 1B Antonio Perrotta
9. 3B Noah Murray
Virginia is aiming to start off this regional 1-0 and advance to the winners bracket game tomorrow. Will the Hoos be able to do that tonight or will they be pushed to the brink of elimination?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell