NBA Summer League: Former Wahoo Jay Huff Putting on a Show for the Magic
The Orlando Magic are off to a strong 2-0 start to the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and former Virginia big man Jay Huff is a big reason for their success. The seven-footer just wrapped up his third season in the professional ranks and he's looked the part so far in the Summer League, seeming like a man among boys on many occasions. Through two games, Huff is averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and one block per game and has delivered a collection of highlight-reel dunks.
In Orlando's opening 106-79 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Huff scored 16 points on 7/9 shooting and recorded six rebounds, two assists and a block. He was +20 in 23 minutes on the floor and threw down a few dunks, including this reverse jam down the lane.
In the Magic's second game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Huff had 13 points on 5/11 shooting with a three-pointer, six rebounds, one assists, one steal, and one block. He did commit eight personal fouls (you get 10 before you foul out in Summer League games), but he was a staggering +22 in 25 minutes. The next best player in terms of +/- was +9.
The Pelicans led by 10 points at halftime and by seven at the end of the third quarter. It was Jay Huff who helped spark the comeback, scoring seven points and assisting on another basket in a fourth quarter in which he played all 10 minutes. The Magic won that fourth quarter 31-19 to earn a 91-86 victory.
The next game for Jay Huff and the Orlando Magic will be on Wednesday at 7pm against the Memphis Grizzlies on ESPN+.
More Virginia Men's Basketball News
Virginia Basketball: UVA Offers 2025 Shooting Guard Matthew Able
Virginia Basketball: How Difficult is UVA's Non-Conference Schedule in 2024-25?
Four-Star PG Chance Mallory Sets Official Visits to Virginia, Other Finalists
Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Power Forward Cam Ward Set to Visit UVA