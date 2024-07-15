Cavaliers Now

NBA Summer League: Former Wahoo Jay Huff Putting on a Show for the Magic

Matt Newton

Jay Huff throws down a one-handed dunk during the Orlando Magic NBA Summer League game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jay Huff throws down a one-handed dunk during the Orlando Magic NBA Summer League game against the New Orleans Pelicans. / Orlando Magic/X
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are off to a strong 2-0 start to the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and former Virginia big man Jay Huff is a big reason for their success. The seven-footer just wrapped up his third season in the professional ranks and he's looked the part so far in the Summer League, seeming like a man among boys on many occasions. Through two games, Huff is averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and one block per game and has delivered a collection of highlight-reel dunks.

In Orlando's opening 106-79 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Huff scored 16 points on 7/9 shooting and recorded six rebounds, two assists and a block. He was +20 in 23 minutes on the floor and threw down a few dunks, including this reverse jam down the lane.

In the Magic's second game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Huff had 13 points on 5/11 shooting with a three-pointer, six rebounds, one assists, one steal, and one block. He did commit eight personal fouls (you get 10 before you foul out in Summer League games), but he was a staggering +22 in 25 minutes. The next best player in terms of +/- was +9.

The Pelicans led by 10 points at halftime and by seven at the end of the third quarter. It was Jay Huff who helped spark the comeback, scoring seven points and assisting on another basket in a fourth quarter in which he played all 10 minutes. The Magic won that fourth quarter 31-19 to earn a 91-86 victory.

The next game for Jay Huff and the Orlando Magic will be on Wednesday at 7pm against the Memphis Grizzlies on ESPN+.

More Virginia Men's Basketball News

Virginia Basketball: UVA Offers 2025 Shooting Guard Matthew Able

Virginia Basketball: How Difficult is UVA's Non-Conference Schedule in 2024-25?

Four-Star PG Chance Mallory Sets Official Visits to Virginia, Other Finalists

Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Power Forward Cam Ward Set to Visit UVA

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 