Report: Alabama WR Emmanuel Henderson Set to Visit Virginia
Is there a pipeline in the works from Alabama to Virginia? It seems Hunter Osborne isn't the only Crimson Tide transfer visiting the Cavaliers. According to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on Friday afternoon (December 20), Alabama wide receiver transfer Emmanuel Henderson plans to take a visit to Virginia this weekend following a trip to Texas A&M.
A 6'1" wide receiver from Hartford, Alabama, Henderson was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was rated the No. 59 overall recruit in the country by 247Sports as well as the No. 2 running back and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama. Henderson was a consensus top 100 overall prospect according to every major recruiting service and boasted an impressive list of offers, but ultimately chose to stay in his home state, committing to Alabama over Auburn, Clemson, and Georgia.
After originally being recruited as a running back, Henderson shifted over to wide receiver once he arrived at Alabama. He got few opportunities as a receiver in his freshman season in 2022 and that turned out to be the trend of his career in Tuscaloosa. Henderson mostly played special teams in 2022, making three tackles, returning one kickoff for eight yards, and catching one pass for 14 yards while playing in 12 games.
Henderson missed part of the 2023 season due to injury, but still played nine games. He recorded no stats in the receiving game, but made two tackles on special teams, including one in punt coverage against Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Rose Bowl.
In 2024, Henderson played in all 12 games for the Crimson Tide, logging four receptions for 82 yards, five kick returns for 107 yards, and four tackles on special teams, including three solo stops.
So, in three seasons, Henderson played in 33 games, but had more tackles than receptions and served primarily as a kick returner in his final season with the Tide. In total, Henderson recorded nine tackles, six kick returns for 115 yards, and five receptions for 96 yards. Understandably, he has waited his turn and is now in the transfer portal looking for an opportunity elsewhere to actually play significant snaps and prove himself as a wide receiver.
Virginia could provide that opportunity Henderson is looking for. The Cavaliers have had six wide receivers enter the transfer portal this offseason, including their top receiver and one of the best pass-catchers in program history in Malachi Fields. UVA picked up a commitment from Purdue transfer wide receiver Jahmal Edrine on Friday night, but Adam Mims and the Hoos could certainly use another potential playmaker like Henderson in that wide receiver room. Virginia is expected to return Trell Harris, Kam Courtney, Andre Greene Jr., and Suderian Harrison next season. With Jahmal Edrine and potentially Emmanuel Henderson joining that group, the Cavaliers would start to feel good about their wide receiver corps and the weapons available to new quarterback Chandler Morris.
