Elon Defensive End Cazeem Moore Commits to Virginia
Virginia football continues to emphasize bulking up its defensive line for the 2025 season, with the Hoos landing their second defensive lineman in defensive end Cazeem Moore from Elon. Moore, who has one year of eligibility, announced his commitment to X.
Moore brings size to the UVA defensive line at 6'5, 255 pounds, which should help boost a UVA defense that finished 11th in the ACC in rushing defense and second to last in the ACC in sacks with 19.
As a freshman, Moore played in all 12 games, including starting the season's final two games and recording 24 tackles and four sacks (2nd on the team). He also recorded five tackles-for-loss, a fumble recovery, and four quarterback hurries.
After a strong first year, Moore started eleven games at defensive end his sophomore year, registering 31 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, and three sacks. He added a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and five quarterback hurries.
This past season, Moore's numbers exploded, with the junior recording 51 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and ten quarterback hurries. The last Virginia player to record 6+ sacks in a season was Chico Bennett in 2022 with seven.
Moore committed to Virginia over Texas Tech, Memphis, and Cincinnati.
The addition of Moore will boost a UVA defensive line that is expected to lose Chico Bennett, Kam Butler, and Jahmeer Carter to exhausted eligibility and Bryce Carter, Michael Diatta, and Ben Smiley to the transfer portal. Despite the losses, Virginia is set to retain, as of December 19th, sophomore defensive tackle Anthony Britton and Jason Hammond, who was a bright spot early on before missing the last eight games of the season due to a shoulder injury. The Cavaliers also added Jacob Holmes in the transfer portal to further boost their defensive line heading into 2025.
With that, Moore will look to make an instant impact with the goal of overwhelming opposing offensive lines using his size and speed.
Cazeem Moore is the seventh to transfer to Virginia this offseason, joining Nebraska quarterbackDaniel Kaelin, Louisville defensive back Devin Neal, Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard, Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes, North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris, and NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor.
