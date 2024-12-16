Virginia Gets Commitment From North Texas Transfer QB Chandler Morris
Make that two quarterback transfer commitments in as many days for the UVA football program. North Texas quarterback transfer Chandler Morris committed to Virginia on Monday, as first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel. Morris is the second quarterback transfer to commit to the Cavaliers this offseason, joining Nebraska transfer Daniel Kaelin, who announced his commitment to UVA on Sunday.
A 6'0" quarterback from Highland Park, Texas, Morris is a true product of the transfer portal. He started his career at Oklahoma in 2020, then transferred to TCU for three years, then played this past season at North Texas, where he threw for 3,774 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and also rushed for 242 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Morris ranked fifth in the country in passing yards, third in completions, and fourth in passing touchdowns in the 2024 college football regular season.
In the 2023 season at TCU, Morris started six games and completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns, For his career, Morris has thrown for 6,207 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 642 yards and 10 touchdowns. The numbers paint the picture pretty well; no matter where Chandler Morris is, he produces.
Tony Elliott has a previous connection to Chandler Morris, as his father is Chad Morris, who was previously the head coach at SMU and Arkansas and who coached with Elliott at Clemson from 2011-2014. Elliott ended up replacing Morris as Clemson's offensive coordinator when Morris left to take over as head coach at SMU. That connection no doubt played a role in Chandler Morris taking a visit to Virginia and ultimately deciding to commit to UVA.
With Tony Muskett exhausting his eligibility and Anthony Colandrea entering the portal, Tony Elliott made it clear before the transfer portal window opened that the Cavaliers would be aggressive in pursuing multiple quarterback transfers this offseason. It took just one week for Virginia to boost its quarterback room with two quarterback transfer commitments. Nebraska's Daniel Kaelin gives the Cavaliers another promising young talent to compete with former New Mexico State transfer Gavin Frakes and UVA's two incoming freshmen QBs Cole Geer and Bjorn Jurgensen, but Morris will likely be the starter for Virginia in 2025 as he immediately becomes far and away the most experienced quarterback on the roster and he comes to UVA with just one year of eligibility remaining.
Chandler Morris is the fifth transfer to commit to Virginia this offseason, joining Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin, Louisville defensive back Devin Neal, Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard, and Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes.
