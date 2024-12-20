Report: UVA Football Hosting Alabama DL Hunter Osborne for Visit
This week has seen Virginia football add eight commitments from the transfer portal in a five-day span, but the Cavaliers aren't done yet, not even close. UVA needs more reinforcements on both sides of the line of scrimmage and at other key positions and the coaching staff has plans to address all of those needs through the portal. Virginia has picked up commitments from two defensive line transfers so far, but is now pursuing another one from one of the best programs in college football.
Hunter Osborne, a former four-star recruit and transfer defensive lineman from Alabama, is reportedly visiting Virginia, according to a report from Jacquie Franciulli of Wahoos 247 on Thursday (December 19).
A 6'4", 300-pound defensive lineman from Trussville, Alabama, Osborne was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of Hewitt-Trussville High School. The 247Sports Composite rated Osborne as the No. 19-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2023, the No. 13 player from the state of Alabama, and the No. 130 overall recruit in the country. Osborne boasted offers from more than 50 programs, including most of the Power Five. Virginia was among those who extended offers to Osborne, who ultimately turned down offers from the likes of Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Penn State to stay in his home state and play for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Osborne redshirted his first season, as linemen often due in college football. Then came Saban's retirement and the hiring of Kalen DeBoer, and though Osborne stuck around for the 2024 season, he played very limited snaps in just four games, posting three tackles and a pass breakup. Now, Osborne is leaving Tuscaloosa and looking for a new home. The potential is still there; he just needs some more development, and more importantly, an opportunity to play and prove himself. Virginia can certainly provide that.
On the defensive line, Cavaliers are expected to lose veterans Chico Bennett Jr., Kam Butler, and Jahmeer Carter to exhausted eligibility, while Michael Diatta, Ben Smiley III, and Bryce Carter entered the transfer portal. There are some promising young players like Jason Hammond, Anthony Britton, and Terrell Jones set to return to Virginia in 2025, but the Cavaliers are definitely in need of some reinforcements on the defensive line. UVA has already picked up commitments from Fresno State defensive tackle transfer Jacob Holmes and Elon defensive end transfer Cazeem Moore and now the Cavaliers will look to close the deal with Hunter Osborne as well.
Virginia has landed eight transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
