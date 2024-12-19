Potential Landing Spots for Former UVA Wide Receiver Malachi Fields
Virginia's top wide receiver, Malachi Fields, has put his name into the transfer portal as he decides where to play his fifth and final year of eligibility to boost his draft stock for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Losing Fields is a massive loss for the Virginia football program as he amassed 1,619 receiving yards and ten touchdowns over the last two seasons. Fields departs the program with the 9th-most receiving yards (1,849), 11th-most receptions (129), and 19th-most receiving touchdowns (11). With that said, here are a few potential landing spots where the Charlottesville native and star wide receiver could play his final season of college football.
Penn State
There are plenty of reasons why Fields may find himself in Happy Valley in 2025. To start, the Nittany Lions added former Virginia star quarterback and then wide receivers coach Marques Hagans to their staff in 2023. Hagans served as a coach on the Virginia staff for 11 years, coaching and developing several of UVA's best wide receivers. He built a strong relationship with Fields, making this a perfect match. In addition, Penn State could use a few wide receivers, with tight end Tyler Warren leading the Nittany Lions in receiving yards in 2024, and no wide receiver could eclipse the 700 receiving yards mark at the time of writing this (December 19th). A move up north makes perfect sense for Fields, as he would have a decent shot at being QB Drew Allar’s top target. Allar recently announced he would return to Happy Valley for one more season, providing Fields with a surefire and reliable quarterback.
Virginia
Unlike most players who hit the transfer portal, there is a possibility that Fields will return to Charlottesville for one more year, which would be a massive boost for the Virginia offense, according to a report by Greg Madia.
A move back to Virginia would spark an offense that recently added quarterback Chandler Morris and is expected to retain wide receivers Trell Harris, Suderian Harrison, and running back Xavier Brown, and also help the Cavaliers bring in more talent in the transfer portal. The best way for Virginia to bring Fields back is to continue to bring in top talent from the transfer portal and offer him a massive NIL contract utilizing the new influx of NIL money the football program received last month.
North Carolina
Chapel Bill.
If Malachi Fields wants to stay close to home while remaining in the ACC, North Carolina is the best place for him to do it. The Tar Heels are building something under Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi, making Chapel Hill an exciting and appealing location for Fields. Further, at quarterback, UNC secured the commitment of four-star quarterback Bryce Baker and has Max Johnson set to return for 2025 after getting injured in the first game this past season.
South Carolina
The Gamecocks are rising, with former UVA commit LaNorris Sellers having a breakout season in 2024. Headed into 2025, Sellers desperately needs an explosive wide receiver to help him downfield; a possible solution is Malachi Fields. A year in Columbia would give Fields exposure to NFL scouts while helping a team on the verge of its first College Football Playoff berth. Sellers threw for 2,774 yards in his freshman season and another year under Shane Beamer will allow him to further develop as a passer.
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin is one of the top offensive minds in college football and is known for his ability to scheme wide receivers open. A move down South would be an excellent fit for Fields, which has seen top NFL wide receivers such as DK Metcalf and Elijah Moore emerge from Oxford. In addition, former four-star quarterback Austin Simmons will be throwing to Fields. To add more intrigue to this possibility, his former quarterback Anthony Colandrea is visiting Oxford, according to reports. Whether that would make Fields more or less likely to end up at Ole Miss remains to be seen.
Other Schools
Oklahoma
The Sooners lost six wide receivers to the transfer portal and desperately need wideouts.
Clemson
Although Dabo Swinney has not been known to take many or any transfers, a move to Clemson would be a perfect fit for Fields, with Cade Klubnik set to return in 2025.
LSU
With Garrett Nussmeier returning for one more season, Fields would join an upper-echelon SEC program with a surefire quarterback who needs to add a few wide receivers after the graduation of Kyren Lacy. The only downside is that the Tigers have already picked up two wide receivers in the portal at the time of writing this.
Michigan
Something is brewing in Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines securing the commitment of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Further, Michigan has plenty of NIL money to deal with, and if there’s a spot for Fields, it would be an excellent spot for him to develop and get eyeballs on him.
