UVA Football Adds Talent with Purdue Transfer WR Jahmal Edrine
The Virginia Cavaliers closed out Friday with one more recruit from the transfer portal, their 10th in the last six days, as the Hoos strengthened their offense with the addition of Purdue wide receiver transfer Jahmal Edrine. The wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is Virginia’s fifth offensive player added during this transfer portal cycle. Greg Madia of the Daily Progress first reported Edrine’s commitment.
Edrine heads to Charlottesville with two years of eligibility remaining. Virginia is set to be his third school in his collegiate career after he spent his first two years at Florida Atlantic before spending this past season at Purdue.
Edrine missed his first season at Purdue due to a season ending knee injury he suffered during training camp.
This past season with the struggling Boilermakers, who finished 1-11 in 2024, Edrine recorded 365 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 23 catches. Edrine’s best game came against Northwestern, where he hauled in five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Edrine also recorded five catches for 87 yards in his final game against Michigan State.
His 365 receiving yards were the most by a wide receiver on the roster and second most on the team behind tight end Max Klare.
Before Purdue, Edrine spent his first two college seasons at FAU, where he redshirted his first season before registering 39 catches for 570 yards and six touchdowns in his second season with the Owls. Notable performances include a 105 yard and two touchdown day against Ohio and 109 yards receiving on six catches against Middle Tennessee.
The 6'3", 215-pound wide receiver brings size to a Virginia wide receiver unit that loses its top target in Malachi Fields, who hit the transfer portal on December 17th. The Cavaliers are expected to return Trell Harris, Suderian Harrison, Kameron Courtney and Andre Greene Jr. in their wide receiver corps. Further, Edrine will serve as a top target for recently acquired quarterback Chandler Morris during the 2025 season.
Edrine is the fifth offensive player to transfer to Virginia this offseason, joining quarterbacks Chandler Morris (North Texas) and Daniel Kaelin (Nebraska), running back J'Mari Taylor (NC Central), and center Brady Wilson (UAB).
Virginia has landed ten transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
