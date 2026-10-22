Staff Predictions for UVA vs Duke: As Must-Win As It Gets

Friday night, Virginia will have another chance to right the ship and get back into the ACC race. The latest opponent is a frustratingly familiar one for this team — Duke.

The Virginia On SI staff is split on the result, which could very well be a toss-up. Here are game predictions:

Jackson Caudell: UVA 27, Duke 21

Neither of these two teams comes into this game with any momentum. Duke has lost two straight after a 4-0 start, and the Cavaliers more or less played their way out of the ACC race with the loss to SMU last week. Which team is going to show up tomorrow night?

I lean Virginia because they are playing at home, but to say I don't have a feel for this game is an understatement. Both teams are a bit one-dimensional, and it might come down to either Beau Pribula or Walker Eget. While he has struggled, I think Pribula has shown more this season and that will be the difference.

Xander Tilock: UVA 24, Duke 23

I agree with Jackson's points — particularly that Scott Stadium is becoming a very difficult place for opponents to play. Duke is 2-9 in its past 11 matchups against the Cavaliers. The Blue Devils have not won in Charlottesville since 2013.

A week or two ago, I would have easily picked Duke to win. But after those two straight losses, it has become clear that if teams can hinder star running back Nate Sheppard, victory is probable. I trust this defense to do so (as long as it stops conceding self-inflicted errors). This is a truly elite defense if it can stop missing tackles. That's it (for the most part).

This game is going to come down to Virginia's offense against Duke's defense. If the Cavaliers commit to the run game and have favorable field position, they should be able to do enough to win. Key word "should."

Steve DeShazo: UVA 20, Duke 23

What doesn't bode well: Virginia has allowed at least one 100-yard rusher in each of its three losses. (Two West Virginia players topped the century mark). And now an injury-plagued defense that has struggled to tackle and take proper pursuit angles will try to stop the ACC's leading rusher, Nate Sheppard, whom Tony Elliott called "by far the best back that we've seen all year."



It will take a team effort to contain Sheppard, but if the Cavaliers sell out against the run, a thin secondary could be vulnerable to play-action passes — especially since the pass rush is inconsistent and Duke has allowed just two sacks all season.

A strong Virginia run game may be the Cavaliers' best defense. Can they commit to it — and execute it? Their bowl prospects may depend on it.

The Cavaliers are unbeaten at home this season, and they've alternated wins and losses over the past six weeks. Coming off a loss at SMU, both of those tendencies should be promising signs for Friday night's game at Scott Stadium.