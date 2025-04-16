UVA Women's Basketball: Kamryn Kitchen Enters Transfer Portal
Virginia women's basketball lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday (April 15), as redshirt freshman Kamryn Kitchen entered the portal, according to a report by On3's Talia Goodman. Kitchen, who redshirted her first and only season at UVA, enters the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining. According to the report from Goodman, Kitchen is in the portal with a "do not contact tag", which means she is electing to reach out to potential schools herself rather than allowing other coaches to contact her. In many (but not all) cases, that means the transferring player already has the school or schools she wants to transfer to in mind.
Kitchen confirmed her departure from Virginia in a social media post on Tuesday.
"I want to express my gratitude and love for The University of Virginia for this past year," Kitchen wrote in a post on X. "I have loved being apart of this team here and I’ve made countless memories here in Charlottesville. I’m excited for this new chapter in my career. Thank you UVA, it’s nothing but love!"
A 5'9" guard from Charlotte, North Carolina, Kitchen was originally a member of the 2025 high school recruiting class and was the No. 57-ranked prospect in that class according to ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings. Kitchen ultimately reclassified to the class of 2024, joining Virginia's freshman class of Breona Hurd and Payton Dunbar. She chose the Cavaliers over offers from a host of major conference programs, with the other finalists being Illinois, Louisville, Marquette, Virginia Tech, and Penn State.
Kitchen was one of three players on this year's Virginia roster who redshirted the 2024-2025 season, joining Maryland transfer center Hawa Doumbouya and senior guard Jillian Brown, who suffered a torn ACL back in May of 2024, forcing her to take a medical redshirt for the following season. Brown is expected to return to the Cavaliers for the 2025-2026 season, but Kitchen and Doumbouya have both entered the transfer portal, leaving Virginia without ever playing a game.
Kamryn Kitchen is the sixth UVA women's basketball player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining senior forward Latasha Lattimore, sophomore forward Edessa Noyan, freshman guard Payton Dunbar, graduate guard Casey Valenti-Paea, and redshirt freshman center Hawa Doumbouya. Of those six transfers, three have announced their commitments to new schools. Lattimore is headed to the SEC, joining Ole Miss, while Dunbar committed to Xavier and Noyan just announced her commitment to Indiana on Tuesday.
So far, Virginia has secured commitments from four incoming transfers: Central Florida forward Adeang Ring, NC State forward Caitlin Weimar, LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith, and South Florida guard Romi Levy. Those newcomers are set to join a promising core of returners on Virginia's roster that includes Kymora Johnson, Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, and Breona Hurd.
