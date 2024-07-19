Cavaliers Now

Virginia Men's Basketball Announces 2024-2025 Non-Conference Schedule

Virginia finalized its non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 men's basketball season.
The Virginia men's basketball non-conference schedule was announced for the 2024-2025 season on Thursday, revealing 11 non-conference matchups, including seven home games at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia's 2024-2025 Non-Conference Schedule
November 6th: vs. Campbell (Charlottesville, VA)
November 11th: vs. Coppin State (Charlottesville, VA)
November 15th: vs. Villanova (Baltimore, MD)
November 21st: vs. Baylor/St. John's/Tennessee (Nassau, Bahamas)
November 22nd: vs. Baylor/St. John's/Tennessee (Nassau, Bahamas)
November 26th: vs. Manhattan (Charlottesville, VA)
November 29th: vs. Holy Cross (Charlottesville, VA)
December 4th: at Florida (Gainesville, FL)
December 12th: vs. Bethune-Cookman (Charlottesville, VA)
December 18th: vs. Memphis (Charlottesville, VA)
December 22nd: vs. American (Charlottesville, VA)

The only thing left to be finalized on Virginia's non-conference slate is UVA's opponents for the Baha Mar Bahamas Hoops Championship, as the Cavaliers will face two of Baylor, St. John's, and Tennessee depending on the draw. The Cavaliers will also play a neutral-site game against Villanova on November 15th in Baltimore, visit Florida for the second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge on December 4th, and host Memphis for the return game of a home-and-home series on December 18th at JPJ.

Tipoff times and TV designations for Virginia's non-conference games as well as the complete schedule of UVA's ACC games for the 2024-2025 season will be announced at a later date.

We previously broke down UVA's non-conference schedule to project how difficult that portion of the schedule is going to be for the Cavaliers. Read that article here: How Difficult is UVA's Non-Conference Schedule in 2024-25?

