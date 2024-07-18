Virginia Basketball Adds Two Non-Conference Opponents to 2024-2025 Schedule
Virginia has reportedly added two opponents to its non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 basketball season. According to reports from Made for March on Twitter on Thursday, the Cavaliers will host Manhattan on Tuesday, November 26th and Holy Cross on Friday, November 29th.
Virginia and Manhattan have met only once before, a 78-66 victory for the Cavaliers in the first round of the 1993 NCAA Tournament. This will be the first-ever meeting between UVA and Holy Cross.
Manhattan went 7-23 overall and 4-16 in the MAAC last season, finishing 335th in the NET rankings. Holy Cross turned in a 9-23 overall record and a 6-12 record in the Patriot League, finishing 350th in the NET rankings.
With Holy Cross and Manhattan added to the schedule, Virginia now has 10 non-conference games finalized for the 2024-2025 men's basketball season. That could very well wrap up UVA's non-conference slate for next season, but the Cavaliers could technically schedule one more game to get to the maximum permitted total of 31 regular season games.
Here's Virginia's 2024-2025 non-conference schedule as it currently stands:
Virginia's Current 2024-2025 Non-Conference Schedule
November 6th: vs. Campbell (Charlottesville, VA)
November 11th: vs. Coppin State (Charlottesville, VA)
November 15th: vs. Villanova (Baltimore, MD)
November 21st: vs. Baylor/St. John's/Tennessee (Nassau, Bahamas)
November 22nd: vs. Baylor/St. John's/Tennessee (Nassau, Bahamas)
November 26th: vs. Manhattan (Charlottesville,
November 29th: vs. Holy Cross (Charlottesville, VA)
December 4th: at Florida (Gainesville, FL)
December 18th: vs. Memphis (Charlottesville, VA)
December 22nd: vs. American (Charlottesville, VA)
We previously broke down UVA's non-conference schedule to project how difficult that portion of the schedule is going to be for the Cavaliers. Read that article here: How Difficult is UVA's Non-Conference Schedule in 2024-25?
Virginia should announce its official non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 season some time this month.
More Virginia Men's Basketball News
Virginia Basketball: Projecting UVA's Starting Five for Next Season
Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Power Forward Jack McCaffery Offered by UVA
Virginia Basketball: Consensus Four-Star PG JJ Mandaquit Picks Up UVA Offer
Virginia Basketball: UVA Offers 2025 Shooting Guard Matthew Able