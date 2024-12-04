Virginia vs. Florida Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (5-2) is set to take on No. 13 Florida (8-0) in the second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night at O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Score: Florida 6, Virginia 13 | 15:16 1H
Virginia wins the opening tipoff and cashes in on its first offensive possession, as Isaac McKneely gets a good look from the left wing and knocks down the three. Two possessions, two triples for the Hoos as Dai Dai Ames gets free on the right wing and splashes the three-pointer to put UVA ahead 6-0. Alijah Martin knifes his way to the basket for a layup for Florida's first basket, but the Cavaliers answer on the other end as Blake Buchanan snags an offensive rebound and lays it in. Florida pushes the ball up the floor quickly and takes advantage of a mismatch as Alex Condon scores over Ames in the paint. Elijah Saunders hustles to create a second chance opportunity and it pays off as McKneely swishes his second three of the game. Blake Buchanan gets a wide-open look in the paint and he hits the push shot to extend UVA's lead to 13-4. Clayton fires back on the other end, scoring off the glass plus a foul on Ames.
Florida 6, Virginia 13 | 15:16 1H
The starting lineups have been posted for both teams.
Virginia: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, Blake Buchanan
Florida: Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard, Alijah Martin, Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu
As we await our 7:15pm tipoff between Virginia and Florida on ESPN2, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Florida Game Preview, Score Prediction
Keep up with all the scores in the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge here: 2024 ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge Score Updates | UVA Basketball
Virginia vs. Florida Pregame Notes
- Virginia and Florida are meeting for the second season in a row, but for the first time as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.
- UVA is 2-2 all-time against Florida in a series that dates back to 1992.
- The Cavaliers defeated the Gators 73-70 in the Hall of Fame Series last season at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Florida defeated Virginia in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament and in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
- UVA defeated Florida in the semifinals of the 1992 NIT in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
- This will be the first time these two teams are meeting on the campus of one of the two schools, as each of the previous four games were played at neutral sites.
- Virginia is 1-0 in the ACC/SEC Challenge, beating Texas A&M 59-47 in the inaugural edition of the Challenge last season in Charlottesville.
- UVA is 0-2 against ranked opponents this season, falling to Tennessee and St. John's in The Bahamas.
- Virginia is 70-63 all-time against current members of the Southeastern Conference.
More Virginia Men's Basketball News
UVA Basketball: First NET Rankings Released, Where Does Virginia Stand?
Virginia Basketball Cruises Past Holy Cross 67-41 | Key Takeaways
VIDEO/Transcript: Ron Sanchez Talks UVA Basketball's Win Over Manhattan
Virginia vs. Holy Cross Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia Basketball Holds Off Manhattan 74-65 | Key Takeaways