Virginia vs. Kansas State Game 1 Live Updates | NCAA Baseball Super Regional
No. 12 Virginia (44-15) is set to open a best-of-three series against Kansas State (35-24) in the Super Regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Friday at 7pm (ESPN2) at Disharoon Park. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below.
Note: most recent updates are at the top of the page in reverse chronological order. Refresh the page for updates.
Score: Kansas State 1, Virginia 0 | B1
Bottom of the 1st
Due up for UVA: Griff O'Ferrall, Bobby Whalen, Casey Saucke
Top of the 1st
Tough break for Virginia right away as Brendan Jones hits a sky-high pop-up that Bobby Whalen loses in the sun and it falls to the ground, while Jones legs out a leadoff triple.
Jaden Parsons hits a grounder to second base and brings home Jones to give Kansas State a 1-0 lead just three pitches into the game.
Evan Blanco strikes out Kaelen Culpepper looking for the second out.
Brady Day goes down swinging for Blanco's second-straight strikeout but the Wildcats take a 1-0 lead thanks to the fortunate pop-up triple from Brendan Jones.
KSU 1, UVA 0 | Mid 1st
Pregame Information
Tonight's game is set to start at 7pm and will be televised on ESPN2.
The umpires for tonight's game are Jason Bradley (HP), Ed Newsom (1B), Jeff Head (2B), and Mike Lusky (3B).
Read a full preview of this weekend's Super Regional here: Five Things to Know About the Super Regional vs. Kansas State
Kansas State Starting Lineup
CF Brendan Jones (.303)
3B Jaden Parsons (.308)
SS Kaelen Culpeper (.329)
2B Brady Day (.325)
LF Chuck Ingram (.284)
RF Nick English (.254)
1B David Bishop (.260)
DH Danniel Rivera (.223)
C Raphael Pelletier (.210)
SP: LHP Owen Boerema (5.07 ERA)
Virginia Starting Lineup
SS Griff O'Ferrall (.331)
CF Bobby Whalen (.385)
RF Casey Saucke (.340)
1B Henry Ford (.336)
C Jacob Ference (.362)
LF Harrison Didawick (.299)
2B Henry Godbout (.367)
DH Ethan Anderson (.333)
3B Luke Hanson (.293)
SP: LHP Evan Blanco (3.57 ERA)