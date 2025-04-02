Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Forward Connor Serven is Entering the Transfer Portal
With one year of eligibility left, Connor Serven enters the transfer portal in search of a new home. The 6-8, 225-pound forward appeared in 16 games for the Hokies this season. In his 41 minutes played, Serven averaged 0.3 points and 0.6 rebounds.
Serven began his college ball career at Illinois as a walk-on. At Illinois, the Prairie City native averaged 14 minutes of play. In search of more playing time, Serven entered the transfer portal for the first time, and found a home at Eastern Michigan.
As an Eastern Michigan Eagle, Serven's playing time jumped significantly from 19 minutes in his junior year at Illinois, to 555 minutes. Serven flourished in his new role, averaging 3.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. As an Eagle, Serven shot 43 percent from the field, sank 25 percent of his three's, and made 48.3 percent of his free throws. While Serven had found a lot of success at Eastern Michigan, he was still hopeful for the opportunity to play at a high-major program. This desire landed him in the transfer portal once again where he found a home as Hokie.
For his final year of college ball, Serven will enter the transfer portal once again to find a new home and make the most of his last season.
Virginia Tech has seen five other players enter the transfer portal this month. Guards Brandon Rechsteiner, Jaydon Young, Rodney Brown Jr, center Ryan Jones, and center Patrick Wessler all announced that they would be moving on from the program.
Rechsteiner played at Virginia Tech for two seasons, including 32 games this year which included 15 starts. He averaged 7.0 PPG on 37% shooting from the field and 30% from three. He led the Hokies in assists this season with 2.8 and is a former four-star recruit who chose the Hokies over LSU, Xavier, and Tennessee.
Jaydon Young had some big moments this season, scoring 26 points in a win over Syracuse and 27 points in a win over Miami. They were the only games in which he scored more than 14 points. He has announced he will transfer to High Point.
Rodney Brown Jr decided to enter the portal after spending one year with the program after transferring in from Cal. Brown played in 18 games this season, averaging 15.2 minutes per game and 4.1 PPG. During his lone season with the Golden Bears in 2023-2024, Brown played in 32 games, averaging 3.5 PPG in 14 minutes per game.
This is going to be a big offseason for head coach Mike Young and his program. After the ACC Tournament loss to Cal, Young talked about how the big thing that was missing from this year's team was talent and how it had to get fixed quickly:
"A lot was missing. A lot was missing, just call it what it is. They are great kids and a pleasure to work with. We have to get more talented and we are going to quick, all right?"
