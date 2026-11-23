Virginia Tech scored on its first two possessions Saturday night and led No. 5 Miami 14-0 before the first quarter was over. Miami didn’t lead until the first play of the fourth quarter, and it never gave the lead back.

Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for three touchdowns and Jake Weinberg kicked a school-record 59-yard field goal as the Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech 28-20 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC) clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest on Dec. 5 in Charlotte.

Tech (6-5, 3-5 ACC) has lost three straight games, and six straight to Miami.

“We did things tonight that gave us a chance to go win,” coach James Franklin said. “We did not turn the ball over. We created two turnovers. ... Some really good things to talk about in the first half, but we did not put a complete game together.”

That last part is becoming the story of Tech’s ACC season. Three of the Hokies’ five conference losses have come by a combined 15 points: Pitt by two, Cal by five and Miami by eight. That’s the distance between 3-5 and a winning league record. On Saturday, the difference was an offense that stopped producing after its first two possessions.

The good

Joshua Clarke

Clarke missed all of 2025 after hurting his knee in spring practice. On Saturday, the cornerback intercepted Darian Mensah twice, the first two picks of his college career. Mensah had thrown two interceptions all season before kickoff.

The first came on Miami’s opening drive, when a pass bounced off running back Javian Mallory’s hands. Mallory was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, which moved the ball to the Miami 15, and freshman Messiah Mickens ran it in on the next snap for his first career touchdown.

The second came with Tech up 20-14 in the third quarter, on a deep ball Miami treated as a free play. Clarke took it away at the Tech 22 and returned it 33 yards to the Miami 45. He’s the first Hokie with two interceptions in a game since Dorian Strong against Duke in 2024.

Brent Pry’s defense, for three quarters

Miami had 14 points through three quarters, and six came on field goals. Randy Adirika and Mylachi Williams each sacked Mensah. Up 21-20 with 8:41 left, Miami went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Tech 32, and linebacker Keon Wylie stuffed Fletcher for no gain. Two weeks after giving up 51 points at SMU, defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group kept the Hokies ahead or within a point until 2:08 remained.

The first nine minutes

Tech took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 15 plays, using 8:18 before Ethan Grunkemeyer found Jeffrey Overton Jr. for a five-yard touchdown. Mickens scored less than a minute later. A team that was a 20.5-point underdog at DraftKings led for 36 minutes and 45 seconds of game clock. Tech also finished with zero turnovers and one penalty.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Que’Sean Brown and the specialists

Brown caught seven passes for 94 yards. Nobody in the game had more receiving yards, and his 45-yard catch in the third quarter set up John Love’s 27-yard field goal for a 20-14 lead. Love made both of his field goals, and punter Nathan Totten averaged 48.4 yards on five punts.

The bad

Everything after the first two touchdowns

Tech scored six points the rest of the night, all on Love field goals. The Hokies gained 55 yards on 21 plays in the second half and six yards on 12 plays in the fourth quarter. Take away Brown’s 45-yarder, and Tech’s other 20 second-half snaps produced 10 yards.

Against the nation’s top run defense, Tech ran 19 times for 40 yards and Overton finished with 38 on 14 carries. After halftime, Tech lost a net nine yards on the ground, sacks included.

The last 63 seconds before halftime

Love’s 38-yarder put Tech up 17-11 with 1:03 left in the half. Miami took over at its own 25 and needed eight plays to reach the Tech 41, where Weinberg hit from 59 yards as time expired. It broke the Miami record of 57 yards, shared by Danny Miller, Michael Badgley, and Jose Borregales. Tech went to the locker room up three instead of six.

The ugly

Three snaps, one lost lead

Clarke’s second interception gave Tech the ball at the Miami 45, up 20-14, with 10:23 left in the third quarter. A field goal would have made it a two-score game. Tech went three-and-out.

Totten pinned Miami at its own 10. The Hurricanes went 90 yards in 17 plays over 9:13, and Fletcher scored from the 1 on third-and-goal on the first play of the fourth quarter. From the interception to Miami’s go-ahead touchdown, 10:26 of game clock ran. Tech’s offense was on the field for three snaps of it.

The defense gave it one more chance. Wylie’s fourth-down stop handed Tech the ball at its own 32, down one, with 8:41 to play. Grunkemeyer threw two incompletions and took a nine-yard sack from Damon Wilson II. Totten punted. Miami answered with a nine-play, 70-yard drive that ended with Fletcher’s 11-yard run with 2:08 left. Tech’s final possession died on an incompletion on fourth-and-9 from its own 24.

Virginia comes to Blacksburg on Saturday to close the regular season. Kickoff at a sold-out Lane Stadium is set for 3 p.m. on The CW.