Virginia Tech Football: CFB Analyst Grades the Hokies 2024 Season
It’s no secret that Virginia Tech has had a disappointing season. Brent Pry recently fired the Hokies’ defensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and senior director of strength and conditioning. The Hokies finished the year with just a 6-6 record with an 0-5 record in one-score games, but it’s not always due to a poor performance in the fourth quarter. The Hokies outscored their opponents by an average of 5 points in the fourth quarter, but the Hokies’ late effort tended to not be enough.
The Hokies lost to Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Miami, Syracuse, Clemson, and Duke, going way below Virginia Tech’s preseason win total. The Hokies’ best win is a 21-6 win against a Georgia Tech team decimated by injuries, the Yellow Jackets outgained the Hokies by 123 yards, but it just wasn’t enough.
Now, Virginia Tech is tasked with taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Hokies have been given a 51.4% chance to take down the 7-5 Big Ten team by ESPN’s FPI.
So how did CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson grade Virginia Tech’s subpar season?
Paterson gave the Hokies a C- grade on their 6-6 season:
”While SMU delivered on preseason ACC dark horse buzz, Virginia Tech fell way short of the conference title contention some considered given the talent returning from a team that finished strong in 2023. Brent Pry retained a ton of difference-makers yet the team never took that next step that was expected, especially against the best teams on its schedule. The 6-6 finish fell more than a game short of the preseason win total, and while five of those defeats were one-score losses, there's still some disappointment with the blame points inward rather than out when considering what could have been in 2024.”
