Virginia Tech Football: Grading the Hire of OL Coach Matt Moore
The Hokies hired a new coach, and per usual, it’s grading time and I think head coach Brent Pry made a great hire with this one.
Not only is Matt Moore experienced in actually coaching offensive lines, he stacks up as a recruiter as well, which in this age of college football may sometimes be more important than actually coaching a unit, but Moore can do that as well. He’s a multi-faceted coach with true experience mentoring offensive lines and he could be a miracle maker for a Hokies offense that tended to fall short last year.
All in all, I don’t think it is the greatest hire ever, but I think it’s as close as Virginia Tech can get. Moore may be one of the most experienced coaches on the staff, he can build great offenses with a strong offensive line, and he’s a proven recruiter.
Hire Grade: A-
Per a press release from Virginia Tech Athletics:
“I am thrilled to add Matt Moore to our staff,” said Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry. “He brings extensive experience coaching offensive lines at the Power Four level. His proven ability to develop strong, tough offensive line units that play with exceptional physicality will be a tremendous asset to our program. His leadership and expertise align perfectly with our vision for Virginia Tech football.”
Moore, West Virginia's associate head coach since 2020, received a nomination for the Broyles Award in 2023, an honor that is given to the best assistant coaches in the nation.
Prior to his time at West Virginia, Moore served as Troy's offensive coordinator and OL coach (2018), Louisiana Tech's assistant head coach and OL coach, Middle Tennessee State's OL coach, Texas Tech's offensive line coach, and Troy's offensive line coach (2006).
Under Moore's tutelage, the Mountaineers have had not only one of the best offensive lines in the Big 12 but in the nation. He helped tutor offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, a 2024 consensus All-American, offensive tackle Zach Frazier, a two-time All-American (2021 & 2023), and Colton McKivitz who earned 2019 All-American honors.
Per Virginia Tech Athletics, Moore has mentored 17 all-conference players since 2015. He has coached in 13 bowl games and he's been a part of 11 8-win teams during his coaching career.
In 2024, West Virginia was seventh at the FBS level in rushing yards per game with a staggering 206.0 yards per game. The West Virginia offensive line also only allowed 13 sacks on the season.
Moore's new position at Virginia Tech became open when Brent Pry fired offensive line coach Ron Crook and others in a flurry of staff moves. The Hokies also parted ways with defensive coordinator Chris Marve and senior strength and conditioning coach Dwight Galt IV.
Moore will be a very welcomed addition to the Virginia Tech coaching staff as he has one of the longest coaching careers on Virginia Tech's 2024 coaching staff. He's recruited with the best of them on the east coach, including assisting in the recruitment of Donavan Beaver, a 6-foot-6 offensive tackle from Fredricksburg, Virginia, who chose West Virginia over Virginia Tech, Florida, Maryland, and others.
