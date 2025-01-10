Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Reportedly Will Get Visit From Talented Transfer Portal Receiver
Virginia Tech has had a busy week in the transfer portal and they look to be trying to add more talent to their team. According to 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, the Hokies are going to be getting a visit from former James Madison and UConn wide receiver Cam
Ross would bring a ton of experience to the Hokies and give Kyron Drones a talented target. In his career (four years at UConn and one at James Madison), Ross has totaled 151 catches for 1,799 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per catch. This past season with the Dukes, Ross caught 37 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Ross played 710 snaps this past season at James Madison and finished with a 57.2 grade. According to Zenitz, Ross will also visit Virginia and UCF.
Yesterday, Virginia Tech got a commitment from New Mexico safety transfer Christian Ellis.
Ellis played for New Mexico for three seasons and in 2024, was their highest-graded defensive player on Pro Football Focus, finishing with a 70.6 defensive grade in 900 snaps. In 2023, he played 697 snaps and finished with a 55.6 grade. He helps fill a big need for the Hokies and should be able to contribute immediately.
Just this week, Virginia Tech has landed commitments from Pitt LB Jordan Bass, Eastern Michigan DE James Djonkam, Mercer DL Arias Nash, and West Virginia OL Lucas Austin.
Our own RJ Schafer broke down the commitment of Bass earlier this week:
He finished his Panthers career with 25 total tackles, 1 sack, and one pass deflection. Bass was considered the No. 4 player from Virginia in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, as the site rated Bass as a four-star recruit. Bass received offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech out of high school but opted to play for the Panthers.
"According to 247Sports, Bass is the fifteenth transfer to announce his commitment to Virginia Tech, and he is the first player listed at linebacker on the site to transfer to Virginia Tech.
Bass will have two more years of eligibility under a Virginia Tech defense that is currently searching for their defensive coordinator.
Jordan Bass is the second Virginia Tech transfer in the 2024-2025 winter cycle that is coming from the ACC. The other ACC transfer to Virginia Tech is safety Sherrod Covil Jr from Clemson.
Four of the Hokies’ transfers in this cycle are coming from below the FBS level. There are six transfers coming from fellow Power Four schools, and five transfers coming from the Group of Five level in the FBS. The highest ranked transfer by 247Sports is running back/wide receiver Cam Seldon from Tennessee.
Jordan Bass is not yet ranked by 247Sports transfer portal rankings. He is ranked as the 1395th best recruit in the transfer portal by On3 and 1093rd by Rivals. He is ranked as a three-star transfer by On3 and Rivals.
Bass is joined by Eastern Michigan transfer linebacker/edge rusher James Djonkam as recent commitments to Virginia Tech in the transfer portal.
Last season for the Eagles, Djorkam racked up 98 total tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 3 PDs and was a 2nd team All-MAC selection. He began his career at Arizona State before transferring to Eastern Michigan and now he will head to Blacksburg.
Djonkam is going to help replace linebackers Sam Brumfield and Keli Lawson, who both entered the transfer portal. Virginia Tech has been decimated by transfer portal entries, but they have done a nice job of getting talent back.
Bass and Djonkam could both slide into starting roles in the linebacker room, and the defense could look much different with a majority of positions having new starters due to a large amount of NFL talent and transfer portal losses. A lot will be riding on next year for the Hokies, especially defensively with a new coordinator.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (16)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)
OL Kyle Altuner (West Virginia)
OL Lucas Austin (West Virginia)
RB/WR Cam Seldon (Tennessee)
DL Arias Nash (Mercer)
EDGE James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan)
LB Jordan Bass (Pitt)
DB Christian Ellis (New Mexico)