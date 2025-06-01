Virginia Tech Football: How Will The Hokies Replace Byashul Tuten?
Running back Byashul Tuten transferred to Virginia Tech after two seasons at N.C. A&T, leaving his legacy in Blacksburg and embarking on his journey into the NFL and the Hokies have a role to fill.
Tuten was the Hokies' starting back for his junior and senior campaigns--racking up over 2000 yards donning the maroon and orange, including breaking the Tech single-season rushing yards record at home in an ACC contest against Boston College.
The Hokies went out and utilized the winter transfer portal, picking up two collegiate veterans to bring into the system--Terion Stewart from Bowling Green and Braydon Bennett from Coastal Carolina. Both are looking to step up into the cleats left by Tuten in the program.
Stewart leaves a depleted Falcons offense fronting their biggest loss after earning an All-Mac selection in 2024. Over his four seasons with Bowling Green, Stewart racked up 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Bolstering a smaller frame, Stewart is a gritty power back--standing at 5'9, 220 pounds, Stewart is a wrecking ball that runs full steam ahead towards the opposing defense. Fitting in perfectly next to Kyron Drones in the backfield, after some speculation surrounding Drones' return to Blacksburg.
About a month after the news of Stewart heading to Tech, the Hokies scooped up Bennett from the portal--a redshirt senior looking to take the starting role from the hands of Stewart.
Bennett has the resume to do so, rushing for just under 2,000 yards with the Chanticleers, capping off his career with Coastal Carolina with his best season to date--781 rushing yards alongside finding the endzone 11 times.
Starting our All Hokies on SI series, Bennett received our first spotlight. A short excerpt on Bennett:
Hokies fans got their first look at Bennett during Virginia Tech’s annual spring game. On a gloomy April afternoon, Bennett logged 11 carries for 74 yards, including a long run of 17 yards. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett finished the 2024 season with a 79.1 grade over 417 snaps — the second-highest offensive grade on Coastal Carolina’s roster. In 2023, he earned a 68.9 grade in 291 snaps. His highest mark came in 2021, when he recorded a 79.5 grade in 313 snaps.
Bennett is one of 30 transfers joining the Hokies this offseason. He is also one of two running backs added via the portal, alongside Marcellous Hawkins, who will be featured in an upcoming installment of this series. Freshman Jeffery Overton Jr. has also joined the running back room.
With recent trends towards a dual-threat running back system throughout the nation, Stewart and Bennett will likely split the workload in the backfield to an extent. Tech is a run-heavy offense that will gas out even the most trained running backs--allowing younger talents such as Overton to shine in a few moments behind the upperclassmen transfers.
Behind the back of the new offensive coach Philip Montgomery for his 32nd coaching season, the Hokies could have themselves a proverbial three-headed beast for defenses to fear, with Drones being one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the nation.
Tech's first test will come against a tough SEC opponent in a neutral-site contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks. With the spring game passed, that will be the tell-tale game to see how the Hokies operate the backfield.
