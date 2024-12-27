Virginia Tech Football: Linebacker Sam Brumfield Becomes Latest Hokies Player to Enter the Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech has been one of the teams that has lost the most when it comes to players entering the transfer portal and they took another hit tonight. Hokies linebacker Sam Brumfield is going to be entering the portal and becomes the latest Virginia Tech player to do so.
Brumfield came to Virginia Tech from Middle Tennessee State and he racked up 60 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. In 2023 at MTSU, he had 82 tackles, 3.5 sack, and three forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus gave him a defensive grade of 67.8 this season in 378 snaps. After spending one year in Blacksburg, Brumfield is now moving on.
While the Hokies have lost quite a bit in the portal, they have started to bring in some nice players.
The Hokies hiring former West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore is already paying big dividends. Just a few days after hiring Moore, the Hokies have landed one of the top offensive linemen from the transfer portal, who just so happens to have been coached by Moore at West Virginia. Tomas Rimac was the starting left guard for West Virginia this past season, but he announced today that he is going to be transferring to Virginia Tech.
This is a huge addition for the Hokies. Their offensive line has been decimated by transfer portal entries this transfer portal cycle and they are going to be rebuilding it for 2025. With left tackle Xavier Chaplin (Auburn) and Braelin Moore (LSU) heading to the SEC, Brent Pry and the newly hired Moore needed to find someone that could be an instant impact starter and they have that in Rimac. According to Pro Football Focus, Rimac played 937 total snaps at left guard this past season and finished with a 77.1 overall offensive grade, including a very good 86.3 run blocking grade. He finished with a 63.4 grade in 690 snaps in 2023 and a 68.9 grade in 440 snaps in 2022. He should be a plug and play starter for an offensive that is returning quarterback Kyron Drones and landed Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart in the portal. While the loss of Bhayshul Tuten will be felt, Stewart, Drones, and Rimac provide the blueprint for a strong running game.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and was an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
