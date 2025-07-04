Virginia Tech Football: Where did the Hokies Outgoing Transfers Land This Offseason?
This has been an offseason of change for Virginia Tech. Brent Pry had to replace both of his coordinators from last season as well as a large number of exiting players. The Hokies ended up having five players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft (second most in the ACC) and a lot more leave via the transfers portal. As a result, Pry and his staff had to dip into the portal to replace these players and they ended up bringing in one of the largest transfer classes in the ACC.
We have extensively covered the transfers that are coming into the program, but where did the guys who leave land at?
Outgoing Virginia Tech transfers:
IOL Bob Schick- Oklahoma State
S Cameren Fleming- App State
S Braylon Johnson- Wake Forest
Edge Jorden McDonald- William & Mary
LB Jayden McDonald- UCF
IOL Caleb Nitta- Western Kentucky
OT Web Davidson- Samford
QB Davi Belfort- UCF
LB Sam Brumfield- Memphis
Edge CJ McCray- Cincinnati
WR Chance Fitzgerald- Vanderbilt
CB Mansoor Delane- LSU
This was a big loss for the Hokies.
In three seasons at Virginia Tech, he totaled 16 passes defended, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 146 tackles. Four of his interceptions came this year as he led the Hokies in interceptions. Delane received multiple Freshman All-American and All-ACC honors.
Delane had eighteen offers out of high school as a three-star recruit. He visited Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, and Illinois, but opted to commit to Virginia Tech. His other offers were from Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, UConn, Dartmouth, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.
CB Jonathan Pennix- Southern Miss
WR Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw- Marshall
WR Jordan Tapscott- Shepherd
IOL Braelin Moore- LSU
IOL Gunner Givens- Vanderbilt
RB Malachi Thomas- Purdue
S Mose Phillips- Missouri
QB Jackson Sigler- Shepherd
OT Griffin Dugan- Old Dominion
OT Xavier Chaplin- Auburn
S Jalen Stroman- Notre Dame
LB Keli Lawson- UCF
IOL Lance Williams- App State
DL Khurtiss Perry- Jacksonville State
Edge Ishmael Findlayter- Duquesne
DL Malachi Madison- UMass