All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Where did the Hokies Outgoing Transfers Land This Offseason?

Jackson Caudell

Oct 7, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) fails to secure a catch as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) defends during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) fails to secure a catch as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) defends during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

This has been an offseason of change for Virginia Tech. Brent Pry had to replace both of his coordinators from last season as well as a large number of exiting players. The Hokies ended up having five players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft (second most in the ACC) and a lot more leave via the transfers portal. As a result, Pry and his staff had to dip into the portal to replace these players and they ended up bringing in one of the largest transfer classes in the ACC.

We have extensively covered the transfers that are coming into the program, but where did the guys who leave land at?

Outgoing Virginia Tech transfers:

IOL Bob Schick- Oklahoma State

S Cameren Fleming- App State

S Braylon Johnson- Wake Forest

Edge Jorden McDonald- William & Mary

LB Jayden McDonald- UCF

IOL Caleb Nitta- Western Kentucky

OT Web Davidson- Samford

QB Davi Belfort- UCF

LB Sam Brumfield- Memphis

Edge CJ McCray- Cincinnati

WR Chance Fitzgerald- Vanderbilt

CB Mansoor Delane- LSU

This was a big loss for the Hokies.

In three seasons at Virginia Tech, he totaled 16 passes defended, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 146 tackles. Four of his interceptions came this year as he led the Hokies in interceptions. Delane received multiple Freshman All-American and All-ACC honors.

Delane had eighteen offers out of high school as a three-star recruit. He visited Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, and Illinois, but opted to commit to Virginia Tech. His other offers were from Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, UConn, Dartmouth, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

Mansoor Delane Virginia Tec
Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes (85) runs the ball after a catch against Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

CB Jonathan Pennix- Southern Miss

WR Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw- Marshall

WR Jordan Tapscott- Shepherd

IOL Braelin Moore- LSU

IOL Gunner Givens- Vanderbilt

RB Malachi Thomas- Purdue

S Mose Phillips- Missouri

QB Jackson Sigler- Shepherd

OT Griffin Dugan- Old Dominion

OT Xavier Chaplin- Auburn

S Jalen Stroman- Notre Dame

LB Keli Lawson- UCF

IOL Lance Williams- App State

DL Khurtiss Perry- Jacksonville State

Edge Ishmael Findlayter- Duquesne

DL Malachi Madison- UMass

More Virginia Tech News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football